Yankees’ $18 million pitcher on the trade block just become very valuable

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spring training is barely underway, and the Yankees are already dealing with some early concerns in their pitching staff. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Luis Gil experienced shoulder discomfort, forcing him to undergo an MRI. While the severity of the issue is still unclear, it’s almost certain he will miss at least the next few weeks, setting back his ramp-up process heading into the regular season.

Luis Gil’s Absence Leaves a Gap

Gil, 26, was coming off a breakout campaign in which he won the AL Rookie of the Year award, throwing 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA. His emergence last season was one of the Yankees’ biggest success stories, giving them another homegrown arm with top-end potential.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

His loss, even if it’s temporary, is a blow to the rotation. The Yankees had been counting on him to be a key part of their pitching plans from day one. Now, they may have to get creative with how they cover those innings early in the season.

Marcus Stroman Suddenly Becomes More Valuable

Stroman has spent most of the offseason as an expendable piece, with the Yankees actively shopping him in trade discussions. They were even open to eating part of his salary just to move him, a clear indication that they weren’t viewing him as a priority for 2025.

But with Gil out, the Yankees suddenly have more use for the 33-year-old. Stroman threw 154.2 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA with career-low strikeout numbers and a declining ground-ball rate. He isn’t the dominant pitcher he once was, but he does bring stability and experience.

For now, he slots in as the Yankees’ number five starter, at least until Gil is ready to return. However, the team will have to manage his workload carefully—if he surpasses 140 innings, it triggers a player option for 2026, something the Yankees may want to avoid.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Will Warren is Waiting in the Wings

While Stroman is the immediate solution, the Yankees have another intriguing option in Will Warren. The 24-year-old has been electric in spring training, showing why he’s considered one of the top arms in their system.

Warren struggled in a brief MLB cameo last season, but his underlying numbers suggest he has the potential to be a legitimate big-league starter. If another injury pops up or Stroman falters early, Warren could force his way into the rotation sooner rather than later.

Yankees Need to Keep Their Rotation Intact

With the season still a month away, the Yankees are already feeling the effects of their lack of starting depth. Losing Gil, even for a short period, means more pressure, but they have the pieces in place to survive these issues.

The team built its rotation with the idea of having reliable veterans, but they need to get through spring training without more setbacks. If injuries continue to pile up, they may have to pivot quickly and start exploring external options to fortify their staff.