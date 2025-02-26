Yankees’ $18 million pitcher ignoring trade reality and isn’t ‘competing’

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman isn’t approaching spring training like a man fighting for a job. In his mind, there’s no competition—his spot in the Yankees‘ rotation is already locked in. Whether the front office feels the same way is another question entirely.

A No-Competition Mentality

When asked whether he believed he was competing for a spot, Stroman didn’t hesitate.

“Competing? I don’t think I’m competing … at all. No,” he told Bob Klapisch of NJ.com.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

That confidence may be justified given his track record, but the Yankees have been shopping him aggressively this offseason, making it clear they don’t view him as a long-term solution.

Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million deal with an opt-out after 2025, but there’s a catch—the moment he reaches 140 innings this season, he can trigger a player option for 2026. That clause has made teams hesitant to trade for him, knowing they’d have to limit his workload to avoid being on the hook for another year.

Yankees Looking for an Exit

The Yankees already have five clear starters ahead of Stroman: Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt. That leaves Stroman as the odd man out, a sixth starter without a defined role. With the Yankees still trying to trim payroll under the $301 million luxury tax threshold, moving him would free up some financial flexibility.

The problem? His declining numbers in 2024 didn’t help his trade value. His velocity dropped nearly two miles per hour, his ERA climbed to 4.31, and his strikeout rate plummeted to a career-low 6.58 per nine innings. Even his ground ball rate, once a defining strength, sank to 49.2%, the lowest of his career.

A Prospect Waiting in the Wings

With Stroman on the outside looking in, prospect Will Warren could be a more attractive option to step in if a starter goes down. Warren has been developing at a rapid pace and offers a better long-term solution without the contractual headaches attached to Stroman.

That doesn’t seem to concern the veteran, who is sticking to his plan regardless of the outside noise.

“Results don’t matter because I’m trying to throw 200 innings,” Stroman told reporters after a live batting practice session. “So this is a building point. You’ve got to do everything in your ability to get your body ready during this period.”

A Pitcher Without a Place

Stroman’s belief in himself is admirable, but whether the Yankees still believe in him is another story. The organization has tried to move him all offseason and seems more invested in younger, cheaper options. If the Yankees do find a trade partner, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Stroman shipped out before Opening Day. If not, he’ll have to find a way to carve out a role in one of the most stacked rotations in baseball.