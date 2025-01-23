Yankees’ $18.5 million domino needs to fall before they make another big move

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees find themselves in a holding pattern this offseason, and it all boils down to Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary for 2025. Sitting just above the $301 million luxury tax threshold, the team is eager to shed Stroman’s deal to open up flexibility for additional acquisitions. General manager Brian Cashman has been combing through the trade market, but finding a suitor willing to take on Stroman’s salary has proven challenging.

The reality is that Stroman, now 33, is not the same pitcher he was when the Yankees acquired him. In 2024, his performance dipped, with a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings. His strikeout rate dropped to a career-low 6.58 per nine innings, and his ground ball percentage also fell nearly 9%, suggesting his age is starting to show.

For the Yankees, the priority now is moving on from Stroman’s contract, even if it means eating some of the salary or including a prospect to sweeten the deal.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Will Warren: The Internal Replacement

Trading Stroman wouldn’t just free up payroll—it would also clear the way for 25-year-old Will Warren to step into the rotation as the sixth starter. While Warren struggled in 2024, posting a 5.12 ERA in limited action, the Yankees remain high on his potential. The former eighth-round pick has the tools to succeed, with a sharp slider and improving fastball command.

The Yankees are clearly invested in Warren’s development, and transitioning him into a larger role would allow them to save money while continuing to build from within. Giving Warren a shot in the back end of the rotation aligns with the team’s strategy of blending cost-controlled young talent with established stars.

Eating Some Salary May Be Necessary

The most likely scenario for the Yankees to move Stroman involves paying down a portion of his contract to make him more palatable for a trade partner. One evaluator recently pointed to the $5 million deal signed by Martin Perez as a market comparable for a back-end starter like Stroman. To move Stroman, the Yankees may have to bring his cost closer to that figure, which would mean eating upwards of $13 million — obviously, that’s not ideal. Saving $10 million would be more reasonable, which is why they may need to kick in a prospect.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pairing a mid-tier prospect with Stroman could also help facilitate a trade. While the Yankees would prefer to hold onto their top young talent, they may find it necessary to part with someone in their farm system to rid themselves of the contract.

Unlocking Opportunities

Once Stroman’s deal is off the books, the Yankees will have more room to maneuver. The trade market offers the most realistic path to acquiring a reliable starter or infielder to fill out the roster. With the luxury tax threshold looming large, every move has to be calculated, and the Yankees can’t afford to misstep.

Until then, patience is the name of the game. Offloading Stroman is the domino that needs to fall before the Yankees can take the next step in their pursuit of a championship-caliber roster.