Yankees’ $162 million pitcher could finally live up to his contract in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees shelled out $162 million to bring Carlos Rodón to the Bronx two years ago, hoping he’d be a frontline starter alongside Gerrit Cole.

Instead, injuries and inconsistency marred his first two seasons, leaving plenty to be desired. With those struggles in mind, general manager Brian Cashman made a major pivot this offseason, signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal to bolster the rotation.

If things break right, the Yankees could be looking at a rotation featuring two ace-level pitchers in Fried and Cole. Rodon has shown flashes of his former dominance, and despite some lingering issues, there’s reason to believe he could rediscover his top form in 2025.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Metrics Tell a Story of Improvement

Rodón’s 2024 campaign was a step in the right direction. He stayed mostly healthy, tossing 175 innings while posting a 3.96 ERA. His strikeout rate climbed back to 10.03 per nine innings, and his 79.2% left-on-base rate was a marked improvement over his injury-riddled 2023.

Where he struggled was with home runs, and that issue was directly tied to his fastball command. His four-seamer had an uptick in velocity, but opposing batters still hit .262 against it with a .514 slugging percentage. That’s an improvement over the .292 average against him in 2023, but it’s still not where he wants it to be.

His slider and change-up, on the other hand, remained elite. The slider held opponents to a .199 batting average and a .361 slugging percentage, while his change-up limited hitters to a .188 average with a .247 slugging percentage. Those are the kinds of results the Yankees expected when they signed him.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fastball Command is the Key

Rodón’s biggest hurdle has been locating his fastball consistently. Back in 2022, his heat map showed a higher concentration of pitches up in the zone, generating more swings and misses. Over the past two seasons, that pitch has crept lower into the middle of the plate, making it easier for hitters to drive.

His whiff rate has dipped by 6% and his put-away rate by nearly 10% since his peak in 2022, which further underscores the issue. The velocity is still there, but his command hasn’t been as sharp. If he can elevate the fastball more effectively and refine his location, he could recapture the dominance that made him an ace-caliber pitcher.

A Crucial Year for the Yankees and Rodón

Rodón is now 32 years old, and with two years left on his contract, this season is pivotal. The Yankees need him to be more than just a solid starter—they need him to be the pitcher they thought they were getting.

With Fried now in the fold and Cole leading the way, a resurgent Rodón would give the Yankees one of the best rotations in baseball. After Juan Soto’s departure, the team is relying on elite pitching to carry them forward. If Rodón can take the next step, it would be a game-changer for a team with championship aspirations.