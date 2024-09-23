Yankees’ $162 million man finally turning the corner and cementing his place in postseason rotation

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

After July 14, New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon had a 4.63 ERA, having allowed two runs in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles that day. Everybody was talking about how the Yanks’ $162-million man had turned back into a pumpkin after a brilliant start of the season.

Rodon is familiar with criticism. He got plenty of it last year. The guy worked hard, stayed in shape, and let time and results speak for themselves. He had a plan, and he knew that talent and work ethic almost always prevail.

Fast forward a couple of months, and it’s safe to say Rodon has turned his season around with a brilliant second half and an even better September. At long last, the Yankees see a trustworthy starter in Rodon, one that should dominate in the playoffs given his current state of form.

The Yankees have a top-of-the-rotation arm in Carlos Rodon

For the season as a whole, the Yankees’ star lefty has a 3.98 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 169.2 innings. He also boasts a 16-9 record and is pitching like a top-of-the-rotation starter.

Rodon’s second-half ERA is an excellent 2.87 in 62.2 frames, with 78 strikeouts and a 7-2 record. In his last four turns, all in September, the southpaw has produced a brilliant 1.93 ERA, with 29 punchouts in 23.1 innings. He is still a bit homer-prone, but has done an amazing job limiting baserunners of late, thus controlling the damage somewhat.

Rodon is not walking batters and striking them out in bunches, which is the perfect recipe for success. He seems confident on the mound, attacking hitters with his four-seamer and his slider. At this very moment, Rodon is probably the Yankees starter with the best run of form in recent weeks. That, plus his contract and track record, should guarantee him a place in the postseason rotation.