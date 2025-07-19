Yankees 12, Braves 9: Good news and bad news after wild comeback win

The New York Yankees refused to let another bullpen collapse define them, storming back for a wild 12-9 win over the Atlanta Braves.

What looked like a disaster in the making transformed into a thriller, thanks to Trent Grisham’s ninth-inning heroics under high-pressure lights.

Down 7-2 and looking lifeless early, the Yankees clawed back with grit, good fortune, and a lot of firepower from unexpected places.

Grisham’s dramatic grand slam broke an 8-8 tie, silencing a stunned Atlanta crowd and flipping the entire energy of the game.

TRENT GRISHAM GO-AHEAD SLAM IN THE 9TH ? pic.twitter.com/LkRqrX1XVm — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2025

Facing Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, Grisham took a 1-1 pitch deep, launching his 17th home run into the Georgia night sky.

For a player once buried on the depth chart, Grisham’s moment was a redemption arc that could reshape his narrative in pinstripes.

Volpe Finds His Power at the Perfect Time

While Grisham played the hero late, it was Anthony Volpe who kept the Yankees alive with timely power and resilience.

The young shortstop blasted two home runs and drove in four runs, marking one of his best games of the 2025 season.

Volpe’s solo shot in the eighth was clutch, tying the contest at 8-8 with authority.

His OPS now sits at .687—a number that underwhelms, but games like this hint at the All-Star ceiling scouts once predicted.

Volpe looked relaxed at the plate for the first time in weeks, his swings compact, confident, and loud off the bat.

In a season filled with peaks and valleys, Saturday’s surge felt like a defining step toward the player the Yankees hope he becomes.

A Costly Matt Olson Error Turns the Tide

The Yankees’ sixth-inning rally got a crucial assist from an unlikely source: a rare defensive blunder by Matt Olson.

With bases loaded and no outs, Grisham hit a slow roller that should have been a tailor-made double play for Olson.

Instead, the usually sure-handed first baseman bobbled the ball, allowing a run to score and keeping the inning alive.

Matt Olson error keeps the Yankees rally going. 7-4 now pic.twitter.com/0bQSodZBw0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2025

New York capitalized immediately, adding two more runs before the frame ended and slashing the deficit from 7-2 to 7-6.

It was a momentum-shifting moment—one small crack in the Braves’ armor that allowed the Yankees to barge right through.

For Atlanta, it was a gut punch. For New York, it was a gift—one that opened the door for Grisham’s eventual slam.

Warren’s Start a Mix of Promise and Frustration

Will Warren’s night began with promise—two clean innings, flashing the stuff that earned him a spot in the rotation.

But it unraveled in the blink of an eye. He gave up five earned runs in just 3.2 innings, losing command and composure.

The fourth inning was his undoing, and he ended his night allowing three walks, two homers, and a fundamental mistake that led to a backbreaking run.

Warren failed to cover first base on a routine grounder, a lapse that cost the Yankees both an out and a crucial run.

Frustrated, he punched the dugout roof—an image that captured not just his outing, but the growing pains of a young pitcher.

Will Warren punched the dugout roof and was then looking at his hand after doing it pic.twitter.com/KO9cIjqsgG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2025

Warren has tools, no doubt, but his inconsistency and occasional mental lapses continue to haunt his development arc.

Yankees Bullpen Nearly Blows It Again

Devin Williams gave up a ninth-inning run that briefly raised alarm, but managed to close the door before disaster struck.

New York’s bullpen still feels like a roulette wheel—no matter who’s called, you’re never sure what version you’re getting.

Tim Hill, Scott Effross, and Jonathan Loaisiga also allowed runs, forcing the offense to carry an unfair burden once again.

The Yankees can’t afford to keep winning slugfests. Eventually, the arms have to catch up to the bats.

Still, on a night filled with chaos, mistakes, and shaky pitching, the lineup refused to quit—and Grisham’s slam sealed it.

There’s something poetic about a former backup outfielder delivering the knockout punch in the season’s most thrilling win.

