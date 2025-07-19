Yankees promote next valuable catcher prospect to Triple-A

The New York Yankees, always blessed with catching depth, might be on the verge of a decision that shapes their summer plans.

Austin Wells has settled in nicely behind the plate, offering league-average offense and strong framing that pitchers love working with.

Backups like J.C. Escarra and the versatile Ben Rice provide enough security to weather injuries or late-season adjustments if needed.

That depth gave the Yankees enough confidence to ship Agustin Ramirez to Miami last year in exchange for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Now, a new name is bubbling up from the minors: Rafael Flores. And his timing couldn’t be more intriguing.

Rafael Flores Shines in Double-A—and Earns Promotion

Flores has been crushing Double-A pitching since 2024, but 2025 has truly been his breakout campaign with Somerset.

In 87 games this season, the 24-year-old posted a .287 average, a .841 OPS, and launched 15 home runs with ease.

MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the Yankees’ No. 15 prospect, and he’s gaining serious buzz as the deadline nears.

His reward? A promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre—just one stop shy of the Bronx, and one step closer to a critical decision.

Some Yankees prospect news: Rafael Flores has been promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 24-year-old catcher was hitting .287 with .841 OPS and 15 HR in 87 games at Double-A. A name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) July 19, 2025

Offensive Tools That Turn Heads

Flores doesn’t just hit—he scorches the ball. His raw power and exit velocities stand out across the Yankees’ farm system.

He’s a righty with a pull-heavy approach, consistently driving pitches to left field with authority and conviction.

MLB Pipeline praises his advanced approach but notes swing-and-miss concerns on pitches inside the strike zone.

If Flores learns to lift the ball more consistently, his power ceiling could elevate dramatically—think Mike Napoli vibes.

Timing Is Everything—And Trade Season Is Here

With the trade deadline looming, Flores’ promotion feels more strategic than accidental. Contending teams don’t make these moves lightly.

The Yankees have pressing needs—particularly at third base and in the bullpen. To get quality, they’ll need to give it.

Flores is now a name drawing interest from rebuilding clubs looking to acquire a bat-first catcher with years of control.

Whether it’s the White Sox, Rockies, or Marlins again, someone could bite—especially if the Yankees sweeten the deal.

Credit: New York Yankees-Imagn Images

Could Flores Fit in New York Long-Term?

The more pressing question is whether Flores fits into the Yankees’ future plans, or if his value lies in what he can bring back.

He’s shown enough promise to project as a starting-caliber hitter at the MLB level, even if not strictly behind the plate.

With Wells entrenched and Rice emerging, Flores might end up a bat without a home—at least in New York’s crowded catcher room.

But his bat could play at first base or DH, making him the type of flexible hitter modern lineups crave in October.

Development Still Matters, Even Amid Trade Whispers

Flores began his journey in the Florida Complex League back in 2022 and has consistently posted numbers above league average.

His offensive consistency has carried him every step of the way—but Triple-A presents new challenges he hasn’t faced yet.

Pitchers at that level attack holes with more precision, and Flores will need to prove he can adjust without sacrificing power.

Still, his discipline and eye give him a shot—especially if he sharpens that in-zone contact rate over the next month.

Yankees Must Weigh Present Needs Against Future Potential

If the Yankees make a deep postseason run, it’ll likely require help from outside the organization—especially in the bullpen.

Flores may be a luxury the Yankees can’t afford to hold, especially if he helps them pry away a high-leverage arm or solid infield bat.

But there’s also risk. Letting go of a bat-first catcher with his upside could haunt them if he breaks out elsewhere.

It’s a balancing act—like trading a promising chess piece to protect the king. The timing has to be perfect, or the whole plan collapses.

READ MORE: The Yankees could win the trade deadline with this plan