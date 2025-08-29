Yankees 10, White Sox 2: Good news and bad news as Bombers retake top Wild Card spot with convincing win

The New York Yankees kept rolling Friday night, demolishing the Chicago White Sox 10-2 in a game filled with statement moments.

The win marked their sixth consecutive victory, pushing New York to 75-60 and back into the driver’s seat for October.

This wasn’t just another routine win — it was the kind of victory that shifts momentum in a playoff race.

With the Boston Red Sox losing, the Yankees reclaimed the top Wild Card spot, reestablishing their presence in the postseason picture.

Adding more fuel to the fire, the Toronto Blue Jays dropped their game, leaving the Yankees just three games back in the AL East.

Suddenly, what seemed like a two-team battle for the division has transformed into a dramatic three-club showdown.

Anthony Volpe sparks life into the lineup

Just a few days ago, Anthony Volpe looked lost, and many wondered if he belonged in the majors right now.

His slump had stretched back to August 19, drawing calls for his demotion as frustration mounted among fans.

Yet baseball has a way of flipping scripts quickly, and Volpe is showing signs of rewriting his.

He went 2-for-3 on Thursday with an RBI and a stolen base, finally breaking through after weeks of silence at the plate.

On Friday, the shortstop did even more damage, going 2-for-4 with his 19th home run, driving in three runs, and scoring twice.

Anthony Volpe's 2-run shot gives the @Yankees 10 runs on the night ? pic.twitter.com/19w01xZEuC — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2025

Slotted in the eighth spot, Volpe suddenly looked like a dangerous weapon in a part of the order that has been a black hole.

If he can sustain this resurgence, Volpe might be the late-season spark the Yankees didn’t know they desperately needed.

Like a light suddenly flicking on in a dark room, his bat could brighten the offense’s entire outlook.

Trent Grisham’s grand slam shifts the game

The Yankees opened the scoring early when Ben Rice grounded into a double play with the bases loaded in the first inning.

But the real knockout punch came in the fourth inning, and it came off Trent Grisham’s bat.

With the bases juiced again, Grisham unloaded on a pitch, crushing a grand slam that turned a tight 1-0 lead into a commanding 5-0 advantage.

The blast instantly changed the tone, allowing New York to exhale and play with confidence.

It was Grisham’s 28th home run of the season, continuing a brilliant walk year that is boosting his free-agent stock with every swing.

Some team is going to pay him handsomely this winter, and performances like this are why.

For the Yankees, though, his bat has been worth far more than money — it’s been a lifeline in pivotal moments.

Carlos Rodón delivers stability

Carlos Rodón took the mound Friday, and while he wasn’t overpowering, he provided exactly what the Yankees needed: dependability.

The left-hander worked six strong innings, allowing just one run on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

It wasn’t dazzling, but it was efficient, and his steady presence helped keep the game firmly in New York’s control.

Rodón’s ERA now sits at 3.18, a mark that underscores how valuable he’s been in a rotation that’s seen its share of volatility. A

Against weaker opposition like the White Sox, he did his job and more importantly, gave the bullpen a breather.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. joins exclusive Yankees club

While the game was filled with fireworks, Jazz Chisholm Jr. provided a milestone that will be remembered long after the night ended.

With his 25th stolen base of the season, Chisholm became just the sixth Yankee ever to post a 25-25 campaign.

That achievement is even more remarkable given the weeks he missed earlier this season with an oblique strain.

The exclusive group he joined is stacked with legends — Curtis Granderson, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Rickey Henderson, and Bobby Bonds.

That’s not just history; that’s rare air, and Chisholm has firmly placed himself among it.

The fact that he’s done it in his first full season with the Yankees makes the milestone even sweeter.

Chisholm’s dynamic speed-power blend has given New York an edge, and his ability to shift games in multiple ways has been invaluable.

A win that felt bigger than the score

Yes, the Yankees routed a rebuilding White Sox team, but the victory carried more weight than just another tally in the standings.

It was a win where Anthony Volpe looked alive again, Trent Grisham showcased his power, Carlos Rodón reaffirmed his stability, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. etched his name in history.

The Yankees didn’t just beat Chicago — they reminded everyone that their lineup, rotation, and energy are clicking at the right time. And in late August, that timing matters more than ever.

