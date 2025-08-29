Yankees send injury-prone slugger to right field for second straight game, Anthony Volpe starts at shortstop

The New York Yankees, riding a five-game winning streak, suddenly look like a team finding its stride at the right moment.

Friday night’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox isn’t just another game — it’s a chance to prove this surge isn’t a mirage.

Momentum in baseball can feel fragile, but for the Yankees, each win stacks confidence and belief like bricks in a fortress.

To climb the AL East standings, victories like Friday’s matter, especially against weaker opponents they cannot afford to squander.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Stanton’s Role in the Field

Manager Aaron Boone revealed his Friday lineup with Giancarlo Stanton once again starting in right field, a move that raised eyebrows.

Stanton has been swinging one of the hottest bats in the lineup, but his defensive usage has been carefully managed due to health concerns.

Aaron Judge’s lingering elbow strain has forced Boone’s hand, leaving the Yankees without their usual defensive anchor in right.

That has opened the door for Stanton to shoulder more responsibility, even while managing his own injury.

Balancing Injuries and Value

Stanton himself is far from fully healthy, still dealing with torn elbow ligaments that require careful handling.

Yet compared to Judge’s condition, Stanton’s injury is more manageable, giving Boone flexibility to deploy him in the outfield when needed.

It’s a balancing act. The Yankees know Stanton can’t play defense every night without risking setbacks, but his bat is far too valuable to sideline.

In a season where every game feels like a stepping stone toward October, the risk becomes a calculated gamble.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Bat Too Dangerous to Sit

Through 52 games, Stanton’s production has been nothing short of elite. A 180 wRC+ and 17 home runs place him among the most dangerous hitters in baseball.

He is the kind of player who can change a game with a single swing.

Keeping that bat in the lineup consistently could be the difference between chasing the division crown and simply clawing for a Wild Card.

It’s why his back-to-back starts in right field feel like a statement of intent rather than an act of desperation.

Lineup Questions Beyond Stanton

Anthony Volpe, still mired in a frustrating stretch at the plate, remains penciled in at shortstop and batting eighth.

Boone’s faith in the young infielder hasn’t wavered despite his offensive struggles. For a team with championship aspirations, Volpe’s development could quietly be one of the season’s most important subplots.

Austin Wells slots in ninth, tasked with turning the lineup over and giving Stanton and the middle order more opportunities.

Boone is counting on depth as much as star power, especially with Judge limited to DH duties and the offense needing balance.

A Chance to Keep the Streak Alive

The top half of the order reads like a mix of established stars and opportunistic role players: Trent Grisham, Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ryan McMahon.

It’s an alignment built to pressure opposing pitchers early and often.

Against the White Sox, the Yankees must keep the energy high and avoid complacency. A winning streak can be like a campfire — it only lasts if you keep feeding it.

For Stanton and the Yankees, Friday offers another chance to add fuel to a blaze that could carry deep into September.

READ MORE: Yankees trade acquisition is returning — and he punishes lefties