Yankees 10, Nationals 5: Good news and bad news as Bombers earn dominant win

The New York Yankees opened their series against the Washington Nationals with a 10-5 win on Monday night.

Not only did the win secure their 71st victory of the season, but it also kept pace with the rival Boston Red Sox.

While the Wild Card race remains tight, the Yankees needed this type of performance to stay sharp in the playoff hunt.

This wasn’t just a routine victory — it was an authoritative reminder of the team’s offensive depth and pitching promise.

The Yankees scored ten times, logged 12 hits (including five that went for extra bases), and homered three times, courtesy of Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Jasson Dominguez.

Even the defense, much-maligned and highly criticized recently, had an error-free game and even helped starter Cam Schlittler navigate through six scoreless frames.

Cam Schlittler continues to shine on the mound

Every time Schlittler takes the ball, he looks less like a rookie and more like a budding ace.

On Monday, the right-hander fired six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out eight Nationals.

He reached 96 pitches before being lifted, but his outing once again showcased power and poise under pressure.

In his last three starts, Schlittler has given up only one earned run across 17.2 innings with 22 strikeouts.

His ERA has dropped to a sparkling 2.76, and his fastball routinely touches triple digits, overpowering hitters with ease.

Schlittler generated 13 swings and misses, further proving his stuff can dominate even when his command isn’t perfect.

For the Yankees, the future isn’t waiting — it’s unfolding right now every time Schlittler steps onto the mound.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes history with power-speed combination

Chisholm may be streaky, but when he gets locked in, he becomes one of baseball’s most dynamic weapons.

Against Washington, Chisholm launched a two-run homer and scored twice during an explosive performance.

He became the first Yankee since Curtis Granderson in 2011 with 25+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a season.

For an infielder, that milestone hasn’t been touched since Alex Rodriguez’s 2007 MVP-caliber campaign — an impressive accomplishment.

Chisholm now owns a new career-high in home runs and has positioned himself to chase a potential 30-30 season.

He plays the game with a fearless flair, and even if mistakes happen, his overall impact is consistently undeniable.

Like a basketball point guard pushing the tempo, Chisholm changes games instantly with his power-speed combination.

Jasson Dominguez delivers a much-needed swing

Late in Monday’s win, Jasson Dominguez provided a lift that may carry more meaning than the scoreboard reflected.

The 22-year-old slugger blasted a three-run homer — his tenth of the year — pushing his OPS to .719.

It came in so-called “garbage time,” but for Dominguez, the swing was another step toward regaining consistency.

Before Monday, he had struggled through a rough August, carrying a 55 wRC+ into the matchup against Washington.

Now, over his last seven games, he’s hitting .292 with improved contact quality and a steadier approach at the plate.

The Yankees experimented with Dominguez at first base pregame, highlighting a potential interest in finding him additional lineup opportunities.

Dominguez needs more games like Monday’s to prove he deserves more chances within the Yankees’ crowded outfield-DH mix.

Late-inning drama filled the night with some suspense

The Yankees entered the ninth inning up 10-0, but Yerry De Los Santos encountered some trouble in his third inning of relief.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Mark Leiter Jr. was welcomed by Jacob Young with a grand slam that scared them some, given their recent bullpen meltdowns.

Leiter then struck out James Wood to end the threat and the game.

