Yankees 1, Twins 4: Good news and bad news as Bombers lose chance to sweep and possibly their first baseman, too

The New York Yankees walked into Wednesday’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins carrying momentum, confidence, and the opportunity to make a statement.

After winning the first two games, a sweep would have created breathing room in a tense American League Wild Card race.

Instead, a disastrous sixth inning turned a tied game into a 4-1 loss — and possibly cost them more than just a victory.

The defeat left the Yankees at 64-57, still clinging to the third and final Wild Card spot. A loss by the Cleveland Guardians kept the standings unchanged, but the chance to create separation slipped away like sand through their fingers.

What’s worse, manager Aaron Boone hinted postgame that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt might be bound for the injured list with a knee issue.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joe Ryan Silences Yankees’ Bats

Twins starter Joe Ryan delivered the type of performance that explains why contenders coveted him before the trade deadline.

Over 6.2 innings, Ryan allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. That lone blemish came via a Cody Bellinger solo shot, a minor dent in an otherwise airtight performance.

Ryan’s 12th win of the season lowered his ERA to a sparkling 2.72, further solidifying his place among the league’s most effective arms. The Yankees simply couldn’t find an answer, watching opportunity after opportunity dissolve.

Cam Schlittler Delivers, But Gets No Reward

Yankees rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler pitched with the poise of a seasoned veteran, giving his team five strong innings.

He allowed just one run on two hits, striking out six and walking two. Efficiency remains his primary hurdle, but outings like this show exactly why the Yankees trusted him with a rotation spot over more experienced candidates.

Cam Schlittler was ELECTRIC tonight against the Twins, striking out six over a MARVELOUS five frames?



5.0 IP | 1 ER | 2 H | 6 K | 2 BB



HOLY SCHLITT.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/cKugowmDUg — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 14, 2025

Schlittler’s ERA now sits at 3.94, and he continues to provide encouraging flashes of his potential.

Unfortunately for him, Wednesday’s solid work went unrewarded, lost in the shadow of the bullpen’s unraveling.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boone’s Bullpen Decision Sparks Debate

The game’s breaking point arrived in the sixth inning, when Yerry De Los Santos was called upon in relief.

De Los Santos, who had pitched the night before, surrendered three runs without recording an out.

While the Twins didn’t exactly crush the baseball (they benefited from some batted ball luck), the decision to use him raised eyebrows.

With Camilo Doval and Mark Leiter Jr. fully rested — and Luke Weaver also fresh — Boone’s choice felt like pulling the wrong card from the deck.

Sometimes in baseball, strategy is as much about timing as talent, and on Wednesday, the timing backfired.

Goldschmidt’s Health Adds to Yankees’ Worries

If the loss wasn’t enough, the Yankees may have suffered a bigger blow in the form of Paul Goldschmidt’s health.

In the seventh inning, with two outs and a runner on third, Boone opted to let Austin Wells — mired in a slump — take the at-bat instead of calling on Goldschmidt. Wells struck out looking, leaving fans puzzled.

Boone later revealed that Goldschmidt injured his knee Tuesday while catching a pop-up and was unavailable. His status remains uncertain, though an injured list stint is possible.

Goldschmidt has been a steady contributor in his first Yankees season, hitting .276 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .753 OPS.

Losing him during the stretch run would definitely hurt because his experience and steadiness, especially against lefties, matters.

The Road Ahead

The Yankees still control their postseason fate, but their margin for error is shrinking. The loss to Minnesota was a missed opportunity to create space from the chasing pack, and injuries now threaten to complicate matters further.

Boone’s bullpen decisions will continue to be scrutinized, and young pitchers like Schlittler will need to shoulder heavier workloads if the rotation (and bullpen) is to stay afloat.

Baseball seasons are marathons, not sprints, but the finish line is now in sight.

Whether the Yankees can cross it ahead of their competition may depend on avoiding collapses — both in the standings and in crucial innings like Wednesday’s sixth.

