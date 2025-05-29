Yankees 1, Angels 0: Good news and bad news as Yanks pitch their way to a sweep

Sometimes, it’s not the roar of the bat but the quiet defiance of a pitching duel that stirs the soul.

Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the New York Yankees didn’t just win another baseball game—they won a battle of nerves, grit, and razor-thin margins.

On a night when offense was scarce and tension hung heavier than the California air, the Yankees edged out the Angels 1-0, completing a three-game sweep with steely determination.

The only run came not from a thunderous home run or a flashy double, but from a sacrifice fly—small on the scorecard, massive in meaning.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clarke Schmidt silences critics with best outing of the year

Like a composer returning to form after a missed note, Clarke Schmidt took the mound with something to prove—and he delivered.

After a disappointing outing in his previous turn, Schmidt rebounded with six shutout innings, scattering just four hits and a walk while fanning four.

It was a performance not defined by dominance but by precision. He kept hitters off balance, trusted his defense, and allowed the Yankees’ slim lead to stand.

With this outing, his ERA dipped below the psychological benchmark of 4.00, settling at 3.95. He didn’t just pitch well—he pitched like he belonged, like someone growing into the rotation rather than clinging to a spot.

Cali Clarke ? pic.twitter.com/tTOGgEUCZm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 29, 2025

Volpe delivers the difference-maker in a quiet night for bats

It wasn’t the kind of night that gets replayed in highlight reels, but Anthony Volpe’s sacrifice fly in the first inning was worth its weight in gold.

His well-placed drive to center field plated the only run of the game, and though it won’t be remembered as a dramatic swing, it was a moment of calm execution in a game starving for offense.

The Yankees struggled to mount threats against the Angels, who deployed smart strategy and cautious pitching, but Volpe’s ability to capitalize on a rare opportunity made the difference.

Pitching decisions shape the ninth inning drama

If baseball had a heartbeat, it would’ve raced during the ninth. The Yankees’ usual late-inning anchors, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, were both unavailable.

Manager Aaron Boone turned to Mark Leiter Jr.—a choice that brought anxiety but ultimately delivered peace. Leiter allowed a sharp liner and a walk, putting the tying run on base, but then coolly struck out Taylor Ward and Logan O’Hoppe looking.

It was his second save of the season, and he now carries a 2.28 ERA—proof of a quietly impressive campaign. In the chess game of bullpen management, Boone gambled, and Leiter delivered checkmate.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge: The man they fear too much to pitch to

Fear has a name in Anaheim, and it’s Aaron Judge. Angels manager Ron Washington made his feelings clear—twice.

Judge was intentionally walked in his first two at-bats against a left-hander (Yusei Kikuchi), a tactical decision that said everything about the respect he commands.

Rather than risk a multi-run homer, Washington chose to concede a base and hope for the best behind him.

It’s not often a batter goes hitless and still controls the narrative, but Judge does it routinely. Even without swinging the bat, he forced the Angels’ hand and influenced the shape of the game.

Not every win needs fireworks. Some just need a sacrifice fly, a brilliant start, and a closer’s calm under fire.

