Yankees have the best offense in baseball through one third of the season — and it’s not particularly close

When Juan Soto slipped away in the offseason, it felt like a gut punch to New York Yankees fans across the globe. The kind that steals your breath for a second and makes you question what comes next.

How could a team so reliant on his bat hope to replace that kind of presence in the lineup?

But the Yankees didn’t panic. They didn’t wallow. Instead, they rewrote the narrative—and turned heartbreak into fuel.

It’s like losing a queen in chess early on and still finding a way to win by turning your pawns into royalty. That’s what 2025 has felt like in the Bronx.

Replacing Soto: More than patchwork, a masterstroke

Yes, Juan Soto was elite. And yes, his absence left a crater. But the Yankees didn’t just plug holes—they reimagined the blueprint.

They traded for Cody Bellinger, signed veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt, and finally gave promising, toolsy players like Trent Grisham and Ben Rice the leash they deserved.

Each name brought a different flavor to the lineup. Bellinger’s smooth swing and defensive prowess. Goldschmidt’s steady leadership and postseason poise. Grisham’s gritty, overlooked power.

And Ben Rice? He’s a spark plug—young, fearless, and increasingly dangerous with the bat.

This wasn’t about replacing Soto with one star. It was about diversifying the threat. And it worked.

Aaron Judge’s MVP pace is just the beginning

Of course, none of this is happening in a vacuum. Aaron Judge is having the kind of season that makes you tilt your head and double-check the stats. It’s vintage Judge—towering home runs, clutch hits, impossible consistency.

But here’s the thing: this Yankees offense isn’t great because of Judge. It’s historic with Judge. Even without his stats, the team would still boast one of the most feared lineups in the game.

The numbers don’t lie: A league-best offense

Heading into Wednesday, the Yankees led the league in nearly every category that matters.

First in OBP, slugging, OPS, walks, home runs, and wRC+. They’re fourth in batting average and third in runs per game. That’s not just elite. That’s generational.

The #Yankees are through 1/3 of their season (34-20). Here's where they rank offensively as a team in MLB entering play tonight.



.260 BA (4th)

.343 OBP (1st)

.469 SLG (1st)

.812 OPS (1st)

5.63 R/G (3rd)

130 wRC+ (1st)

88 HR (1st)

861 TB (3rd)

220 BB (1st) — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2025

This lineup is deep. It’s dangerous. It’s dynamic. They don’t rely on one guy to carry them—they come at you in waves. Whether it’s a Judge blast, a Goldschmidt double, or a Rice walk, someone always steps up.

More than stats: This offense has soul

What separates this offense from others isn’t just numbers. It’s attitude. Swagger. The way they grind out at-bats, spoil pitches, and pounce on mistakes.

They combine power with discipline, contact with clutch. They’re balanced, athletic, and just plain fun to watch.

And while third base remains a glaring weak spot, the rest of the lineup is so good it almost doesn’t matter. Almost.

The scary part? They could still get better

Imagine this offense with a legit third baseman. That’s the one glaring gap, and everyone knows it. If the Yankees shore up that spot before the trade deadline, this lineup could become downright unfair.

Opposing pitchers already have nightmares about this team. Add another bat to the mix, and you’re looking at one of the most complete offenses in modern baseball history.

