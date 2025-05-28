Yankees close to getting elite bullpen reinforcements

There’s something quietly thrilling about the return of a pitcher with nasty stuff and unfinished business.
The New York Yankees don’t just lead with star power — sometimes, it’s the underrated arms that bring the storm.
Soon, they might be getting back one of their most dominant relief weapons, and the numbers say it’s not a moment too soon.
Fernando Cruz is on the verge of returning
After a brief stint on the injured list with shoulder discomfort, Fernando Cruz is making fast progress toward a potential return.
Manager Aaron Boone hinted that Cruz could appear in a live situation this weekend and be ready by next week.
“If that goes well, potentially a live situation over in LA (this weekend) and then potentially he could be in play next week,” Boone said.
The 35-year-old has put together an incredible start to 2025, boasting a 2.66 ERA over 23.2 innings of electric relief work.
He’s not just effective — he’s elite, ranking in the 100th percentile in whiff rate and 98th percentile in strikeout rate.
A reinvented veteran with one killer pitch
Cruz isn’t some flame-throwing youngster breaking radar guns — he’s a veteran who’s found his groove through pitch design and precision.
His weapon of choice? A devastating splitter that moves like a ghost and punishes batters foolish enough to swing.
The Yankees increased his splitter usage from 41.7% in 2024 to 57.5% this season, and it’s paying off in a big way.
Opponents are hitting just .155 with a .241 slugging percentage against the pitch, which averages only 80.5 mph.
That pitch might not light up a radar gun, but it’s doing real damage — and it’s built to last even as Cruz ages.
From underwhelming to unstoppable
What makes Cruz’s rise even more impressive is just how far he’s come from back-to-back mediocre seasons.
He posted a 4.91 ERA and 4.86 ERA in the previous two years — serviceable but nothing to write home about.
Now, he looks like a completely different arm, molded by the Yankees’ development machine into a high-leverage threat.
In a bullpen full of reinvented pitchers and unexpected gems, Cruz might be the most fun story of the bunch.
The reinforcements are stacking up
With Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm also nearing returns, the Yankees are about to get a shot of adrenaline across the board.
But Cruz might be the one who sneaks up on opposing teams the most, quietly dominating the seventh or eighth inning.
When you’re building a championship contender, it’s these types of arms — nasty, unpredictable, battle-tested — that win in October.
The Yankees know that, and they’ve been playing the long game with Cruz.
Now they’re almost ready to cash in.
