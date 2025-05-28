Yankees close to getting elite bullpen reinforcements

There’s something quietly thrilling about the return of a pitcher with nasty stuff and unfinished business.

The New York Yankees don’t just lead with star power — sometimes, it’s the underrated arms that bring the storm.

Soon, they might be getting back one of their most dominant relief weapons, and the numbers say it’s not a moment too soon.

Fernando Cruz is on the verge of returning

After a brief stint on the injured list with shoulder discomfort, Fernando Cruz is making fast progress toward a potential return.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Manager Aaron Boone hinted that Cruz could appear in a live situation this weekend and be ready by next week.

“If that goes well, potentially a live situation over in LA (this weekend) and then potentially he could be in play next week,” Boone said.

The 35-year-old has put together an incredible start to 2025, boasting a 2.66 ERA over 23.2 innings of electric relief work.

He’s not just effective — he’s elite, ranking in the 100th percentile in whiff rate and 98th percentile in strikeout rate.

A reinvented veteran with one killer pitch

Cruz isn’t some flame-throwing youngster breaking radar guns — he’s a veteran who’s found his groove through pitch design and precision.

His weapon of choice? A devastating splitter that moves like a ghost and punishes batters foolish enough to swing.

The Yankees increased his splitter usage from 41.7% in 2024 to 57.5% this season, and it’s paying off in a big way.

Opponents are hitting just .155 with a .241 slugging percentage against the pitch, which averages only 80.5 mph.

That pitch might not light up a radar gun, but it’s doing real damage — and it’s built to last even as Cruz ages.

From underwhelming to unstoppable

What makes Cruz’s rise even more impressive is just how far he’s come from back-to-back mediocre seasons.

He posted a 4.91 ERA and 4.86 ERA in the previous two years — serviceable but nothing to write home about.

Now, he looks like a completely different arm, molded by the Yankees’ development machine into a high-leverage threat.

In a bullpen full of reinvented pitchers and unexpected gems, Cruz might be the most fun story of the bunch.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The reinforcements are stacking up

With Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm also nearing returns, the Yankees are about to get a shot of adrenaline across the board.

But Cruz might be the one who sneaks up on opposing teams the most, quietly dominating the seventh or eighth inning.

When you’re building a championship contender, it’s these types of arms — nasty, unpredictable, battle-tested — that win in October.

The Yankees know that, and they’ve been playing the long game with Cruz.

Now they’re almost ready to cash in.

