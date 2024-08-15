Top 5 Yankees stories of the week: Cutting a new bullpen arm, Judge breaks a record

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are still trying to take a substantial lead in the American League East, with the Baltimore Orioles close behind. Demolishing the Chicago White Sox 10–2 on Wednesday night was a good start to what they hope to be a hot stretch.

The Yankees have a relatively easy schedule in August and have a great opportunity to provide a cushion between themselves and second place. Led by Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, the Bombers need a bit more efficient with their pitching and consistent performances from their supporting cast. Still, they have all the talent to get the job done leading into the postseason in October.

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

