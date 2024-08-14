Yankees DFA pitcher they acquired 2 weeks ago from Padres

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made a bevy of moves on Wednesday ahead of a series finale against the Chicago White Sox. The team recalled infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A, along with right-handed pitcher Will Warren, who will start Wednesday’s game.

Yankees Place Jazz Chisholm on IL

They placed Jazz Chisholm on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 13, with a left elbow sprain, with the expectation that he will be out for 3–4 weeks. Fortunately, it does seem as though Chisholm avoided surgery, which is a positive result following fears of Tommy John.

Enyel De Los Santos Designated for Assignment

In addition, the Yankees designated right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos for assignment just two weeks after acquiring him from the San Diego Padres at the deadline. The 28-year-old hosts a 5.79 ERA this season and was horrible for the Yankees over 6.1 innings, logging a 14.21 ERA, experiencing a massive drop-off in strikeouts, and just a 16% ground ball rate. His numbers with the Padres were better but certainly not competent, leading to his early departure.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Futures for De Los Santos

It is possible that De Los Santos lands in Triple-A if he clears waivers, assuming he accepts an outright assignment. He could opt for free agency, looking to latch onto a different team that will give him another opportunity at the MLB level.

Enyel had a solid 95.5 mph fastball but simply couldn’t locate it properly. Opposing hitters batted .340 against it, forcing him to lean on his slider, which he threw 48% of the time. The nail in the coffin was his most recent outing against the White Sox when he gave up seven earned runs over 1.2 innings.

Anticipating Further Roster Moves

Ultimately, the Yankees will likely make another move in the next few days to add another bullpen piece, especially since they’ve been taxed recently due to inconsistency in the starting rotation.