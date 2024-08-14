Yankees ‘hopeful’ Jazz Chisholm can avoid surgery in latest update

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees will undoubtedly be without newly acquired lefty bat Jazz Chisholm for the next few weeks, having recently suffered a UCL injury while sliding into home plate. There were fears that Chisholm suffered a major injury that would require surgery, but according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are hopeful that he can return within the next month.

Jazz Chisholm’s Injury Update and Impact on the Yankees

The Yankees’ last regular season game is September 29, so with a timetable of 3-4 weeks, Chisholm should be able to return midway through September, giving him two weeks to get some games under his belt and prepare for the playoffs.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chisholm’s Impactful Performance

On the season, Chisholm is hitting .257/.328/.445, including a career-high 20 homers and 61 RBIs. However, his numbers with the Yankees are excellent, hitting .316/.361/.702, including seven homers, 11 RBIs, and a 193 wRC+. Losing him will be a significant loss for the Bombers, who will likely try to offset his absence with utility option Oswaldo Cabrera.

The Yanks also promoted INF Oswald Peraza on Wednesday to help offer some depth in the fielder. Peraza has struggled this season but, at the very least, has some MLB experience under his belt and offers excellent defense at multiple positions.

Cabrera’s Role in Chisholm’s Absence

Cabrera is a solid piece, but he’s not going to replicate Chisholm’s 86th-percentile sprint speed, 98th-percentile base running value, and career-high 27 stolen bases. The athleticism and energy Jazz brought to the team was unparalleled, and the Yankees will need others to step up and elevate their performance.

Silver Lining Amidst the Setback

Losing him for a month certainly isn’t great, but it is much better than the worst-case scenario, and the team will likely be happy with that silver lining.