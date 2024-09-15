The Yankees stumbled upon a solution at lead-off in a critical moment

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have spent much of the 2024 season experimenting with different options in the leadoff spot, searching for the right fit. Anthony Volpe initially opened the year as the primary option, while DJ LeMahieu was sidelined with an injury. However, after a strong start, Volpe experienced a cold stretch that led manager Aaron Boone to move him down the batting order.

DJ LeMahieu, the veteran utility player, never regained enough offensive momentum to be considered a leadoff candidate, prompting Boone to test out Alex Verdugo. Eventually, Boone settled on Gleyber Torres, an unconventional choice for the role, but one that has paid off as Torres has embraced the position.

Gleyber Torres’ Turnaround

On the season, the 27-year-old second baseman has played 142 games, posting a .250/.327/.364 slash line with 13 home runs and 58 RBIs. He has maintained a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate, while his 99 wRC+ marks him as an average MLB hitter this year. Despite a slow start to the season, Torres’ numbers have been steadily improving, particularly since August.

Since August 1, Torres has hit .296/.377/.382 with a 121 wRC+. While his slugging numbers are at career lows, his improved contact-hitting and plate discipline have been critical to his resurgence. Torres’ hard-hit percentage sits at 35.1%, the lowest of his career, and his 6.2% barrel rate is also among the worst. However, what sets him apart is his plate discipline—ranking in the 92nd percentile in chase rate, he has become significantly more selective with his swings.

Torres’ Selectivity at the Plate

Torres’ improved plate discipline is evident in his 22.3% O-Swing%—the percentage of pitches outside the strike zone he swings at. This is the second-lowest mark of his career, indicating that he’s chasing fewer bad pitches.

Furthermore, Torres boasts the second-highest Z-Contact% of his career, meaning he’s making more contact on pitches inside the strike zone. The Yankees have asked him to be more selective and focus on getting on base, especially with heavy hitters like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge following him in the lineup.

Torres’ Performance as Leadoff Man

Torres has truly thrived since being moved into the leadoff spot. Over 209 plate appearances and 183 at-bats in the role, he has hit .268/.344/.372. Most impressively, he’s struck out only 38 times in that span, highlighting his ability to consistently get on base. His newfound selectivity and discipline have helped him excel as the table-setter for the Yankees’ big bats, a role he has embraced at a critical time for the team.

Torres’ Future with the Yankees

Despite his defensive struggles, Torres’ offensive adaptability makes him a valuable asset, especially at the top of the lineup. As he approaches free agency, it’s unclear if the Yankees will retain him. While his defensive liabilities may push the team to let him walk, they could also consider bringing him back on a team-friendly deal. Torres has already expressed his desire to remain in the Bronx, and his performance in the playoffs could heavily influence the Yankees’ decision.

Ultimately, Torres has shown that he can rise to the occasion, and his continued growth at the leadoff spot has been crucial for the Yankees as they make their postseason push. Whether or not he stays with the team, Torres has proven his worth in a challenging and high-pressure role.