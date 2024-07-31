The Yankees stumbled on a solution at lead-off

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees demonstrated serious interest in acquiring Yandy Diaz from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, their AL East rival demanded too much in return. Diaz, a fantastic player, has experienced a regression in several areas, notably his on-base percentage.

Yankees’ Long-Term Strategy and Lineup Adjustments

The Bombers already have a long-term hopeful at first base in Ben Rice, making Diaz’s integration a complex proposition for the future. Nevertheless, Diaz’s proficiency with runners in scoring position could have made him an ideal addition to help secure a championship this season. Despite this, the Yankees have been actively modifying their lineup in search of an effective leadoff hitter and may have found a promising candidate in Alex Verdugo.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo’s Polarizing Season

This season, Verdugo has presented a mixed performance, recording a batting line of .238/.296/.378, including 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. His strikeout rate stands at 15.5%, with a walk rate of 7.9% and a wRC+ of 91. Although his performance had been declining over the past few months, his recent shift to the leadoff spot has seen him improve, forcing opposing pitchers to confront him directly in the strike zone.

Verdugo’s Strategic Positioning

Verdugo ranks in the 19th percentile in whiff rate and 72nd percentile in strikeout rate, showing his consistent contact with the ball and keen eye outside the zone. Positioned behind hitters like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, Verdugo’s ability to make solid contact and secure base hits is crucial. His proficiency in these areas makes him better suited for the leadoff spot, rather than batting cleanup, where his below-average slugging metrics are less impactful.

Recent Performance and Contract Implications

In his 41 plate appearances since moving to leadoff, Verdugo has hit .306 with a .341 on-base percentage, accumulating 11 hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. This performance highlights his value in a contract year, as he aims to secure a lucrative deal.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Verdugo has excelled, saving four defensive runs and recording one out above average across 926.1 innings. His adept handling of left field at Yankee Stadium, known for its challenges, underscores his defensive prowess.

Impact and Future Prospects

As Verdugo continues to thrive at leadoff, his contributions become increasingly vital. In a recent game against the Phillies, he added another hit, run, and RBI, demonstrating his ability to influence games against competitive teams. His ongoing performance will be critical as the Yankees push forward in the season.