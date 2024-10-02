The Yankees stumbled on a bullpen building block and he has a big role in the playoffs

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the Yankees signed journeyman bullpen arm Luke Weaver to a two-year deal, including a 2025 club option at just $2 million per year, many assumed he would blend into the roster without much impact. Instead, Weaver has fought his way into a prominent role and will be making his first career playoff appearance with the Yankees.

Weaver’s Early Career Journey

Weaver began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, spending three seasons with the team before moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2022, he played for the Kansas City Royals and then spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, before tossing 13.1 innings for the Yankees.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake saw potential in Weaver and convinced the front office to offer him an extremely favorable deal. That decision has paid off, as Weaver has developed into one of the most essential bullpen arms for the team.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A Breakout Season for Weaver with the Yankees

This season, Weaver pitched 84 innings, recording an impressive 2.89 ERA, 11.04 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.4% left-on-base rate, and a 36.4% ground ball rate. For the first time in his career, Weaver is playing for a team with a realistic shot at the World Series. Previously seen as a supplementary piece, the Yankees have tapped into his skill set and helped him thrive.

“It’s definitely different for me. I’m usually packed up and heading back to Florida in prior years,” Weaver told MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. “It’s an exciting time.”

The Secret Behind Weaver’s Success

Weaver’s underlying metrics showcase why he has been so effective this season. He ranks in the 94th percentile in whiff rate and 93rd percentile in strikeout rate, with an impressive .204 expected batting average (xBA), which is among the best in baseball. His pitch mix includes a four-seam fastball, change-up, and cutter.

His fastball averages 95.7 mph, and opposing batters hit just .177 against it with a .331 slugging rate. Notably, Weaver’s fastball produces 3 inches more vertical drop than the average pitcher, making it a dominant weapon. Paired with his change-up, which averages 88.6 mph, batters hit a mere .172 with a .263 slugging rate. The contrast in his pitches creates tremendous difficulty for hitters.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Ready for Playoff Pressure

At 31 years old, Weaver has proven that he has what it takes to be a key playoff arm for the Yankees. The team plans to use him in various roles, and Weaver has made it clear that he’s ready to contribute in any capacity, whether as a setup man, a starter, or even in high-leverage situations. His mentality is exactly what the Yankees need as they head into the postseason.

“I don’t see myself as the closer. I want to make that clear,” Weaver said. “I see myself as somebody to come into the situation that I’m called up for, and just try to get outs.”

A Crucial Piece for the Yankees’ Postseason Push

Weaver’s breakout season and adaptability make him a crucial piece in the Yankees’ postseason bullpen. With his strong performance, the team can rely on him to provide stability and effectiveness in key moments, giving them another weapon as they aim for a deep playoff run.