The Yankees struck gold with new impact closer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When Clay Holmes began to struggle with his performance, the Yankees turned to their journeyman relief pitcher to fill the void. No one expected 31-year-old Luke Weaver to step into the spotlight and establish himself as the team’s new high-leverage closer, but that’s exactly what he’s done without hesitation.

Weaver’s Journey to the Yankees

Weaver began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, spending three seasons there before moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks. His career path took him to the Kansas City Royals, and last season, he found himself bouncing between Cincinnati and Seattle before ultimately landing in New York. In his initial stint with the Yankees, Weaver pitched just 13.1 innings, hardly enough to make a significant impact at the time.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, the Yankees recognized the potential in Weaver, signing him to a one-year deal that included a club option for the 2025 season. With a salary of just $2 million this year, Weaver has proven to be one of the most valuable assets in the bullpen, particularly as he steps into the closer role. With Clay Holmes heading toward free agency after arbitration, it’s likely the Yankees will allow him to walk, opting to invest in cheaper, reliable bullpen options like Weaver rather than spending heavily on a bullpen arm.

Dominant Closer Numbers

Since Weaver has taken over the closing duties, he’s been nothing short of exceptional. His current numbers are staggering: a 0.00 ERA, a -0.48 FIP, an impressive 61.4% strikeout rate, a 6.8% walk rate, and five saves.

For the year, Weaver has enjoyed a 2.89 ERA, striking out a career-high 11.04 batters per nine innings with a minimum of 50 innings pitched. His 79.4% left-on-base rate and 36.4% ground ball rate show his ability to limit damage, but it’s his confidence on the mound that truly makes him effective.

Weaver’s Pitch Arsenal and Effectiveness

Weaver ranks in the 94th percentile in whiff rate and the 93rd percentile in strikeout rate, demonstrating his ability to induce swings and misses. Though he occasionally gives up hard contact, his ability to dominate with swings and misses makes him highly productive.

Weaver’s pitch mix includes a four-seam fastball, change-up, and cutter. His fastball averages 95.7 mph and has been highly effective, holding batters to a .177 batting average and a .331 slugging rate. One of the key elements to his success is the movement on his pitches; his fastball gets an additional 3 inches of vertical drop compared to the average pitcher, and his cutter boasts 4.5 inches more vertical movement than most.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ New Bullpen Strategy

Weaver has now cemented himself as one of the Yankees’ most reliable bullpen arms. This was made clear when the Yankees trusted him to close Game 1 of the ALDS instead of Holmes. While Holmes still played an essential role in the 6th inning to help suppress Kansas City’s offense, the pressure to close games has been shifted to Weaver.

Holmes, now operating in more of a middle-inning role, can use his confidence to excel in less intense situations, while Weaver continues to thrive under high-leverage circumstances. In Game 1, Weaver struck out three batters over 1.1 innings, further proving that he’s more than capable of handling the toughest situations.

Weaver’s Rise to the Top

From a journeyman pitcher to the Yankees’ playoff closer, Luke Weaver’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. The Yankees must be thrilled with how his game has developed this season, especially as they push further into the postseason. Weaver’s emergence as a reliable closer gives the team a crucial edge as they look to make a deep playoff run.