The Yankees seemingly have their new leadoff hitter

The Yankees have been testing different looks in their lineup this spring, and one of the more unexpected developments has been the emergence of Austin Wells as a potential leadoff hitter. Over the past few weeks, manager Aaron Boone has slotted Wells into the top spot, and with Opening Day creeping closer, it looks like the young catcher may have won the job.

Why Wells Makes Sense at Leadoff

It’s rare to see a catcher leading off in any batting order, but the Yankees see something in Wells that makes him an intriguing fit. He’s not the prototypical speedster who will swipe bags, but his on-base skills are strong, which is exactly what the team wants from the first man in the lineup.

Last season, Wells ranked in the 89th percentile in walk rate and 70th percentile in chase rate, meaning he has solid plate discipline and rarely swings at pitches outside the strike zone. The Yankees need someone who can get on base consistently to set the table for Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, and Wells fits the bill.

A Strong Start to 2025

Wells has been on fire this spring, hitting .375/.412/.813 with two homers and five RBIs over six games. He’s shown a level of confidence and control at the plate that has given the Yankees even more reason to believe he can handle the leadoff role.

Last season, he hit .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs over 115 games. Those numbers don’t scream “leadoff hitter,” but if he can improve his on-base percentage and maintain his power, he could become an unconventional yet effective option at the top of the order.

A Special Talent Behind the Plate

Wells’ bat isn’t the only thing making him a valuable piece. Despite early concerns about his defense as a prospect, he quickly developed into one of the better defensive catchers in baseball. The Yankees have a rare combination of offensive and defensive upside in Wells, and giving him more at-bats by slotting him first in the order only increases his value.

While some may question putting a catcher in such an important offensive role, the Yankees clearly believe Wells has the skill set to thrive. If his spring numbers are any indication, he could turn into a major surprise at the top of the lineup in 2025.