The Yankees refuse to stop playing offensive liability

Despite numerous double plays and lackluster offensive performances, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains reluctant to bench DJ LeMahieu permanently. The 36-year-old utility man has been hampered by consecutive years of foot injuries, which have diminished his performance and caused his numbers to decline.

The Yankees Need to Move Forward, not Backward

LeMahieu has played 66 games this year, totaling 225 plate appearances—a substantial sample size for evaluating his performance. Despite his 51 wRC+, indicating he’s 49% worse than the average MLB hitter, Boone continues to support the veteran infielder.

“His season’s been a little different in that — obviously the track record matters,” manager Aaron Boone said recently. “Obviously behind the eight ball a little bit from an injury standpoint to start the year. So you want to let things really declare themselves to where you’re making sound decisions moving forward.”

Is It Time for a Change?

Had Boone made this statement two months ago, there might have been justification for giving LeMahieu more time. However, the current situation demands a different approach, especially with the postseason nearing and the Yankees needing a strong September to fend off the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. With only a one-game lead over Baltimore, the Yankees need all the production they can muster. Another LeMahieu double play on Wednesday squandered a scoring opportunity, further fueling frustration.

Offensive Woes Continue

Over his 66-game stretch, LeMahieu has grounded into 12 double plays, consistently stifling scoring opportunities. He has more double plays than extra-base hits this season. Even though he’s hitting .264 with runners in scoring position, his on-base percentage is a mere .274, and his OPS is a low .651.

Notably, his splits against right-handed and left-handed pitchers are baffling. LeMahieu is hitting .227 against righties but only .157 against lefties—an unusual trend for a right-handed batter, particularly given the Yankees’ overall struggles against left-handed pitching this year.

Defensive Reliability Amid Offensive Decline

While LeMahieu remains a solid defensive asset, he has -3 defensive runs saved at first base. Once Anthony Rizzo is eligible to return, the Yankees will likely have no hesitation in slotting him back into the lineup.

Alternatives to LeMahieu

Given the current circumstances, the team might be better off using Oswaldo Cabrera at first base or even starting Ben Rice against left-handed pitchers over LeMahieu, who has become a liability at the plate. With the Yankees’ World Series aspirations on the line, continuing to give LeMahieu significant playing time is increasingly difficult to justify.