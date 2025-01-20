The Yankees’ perfect infield solution could shake free if they’re patient

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Yankees find themselves in a tantalizing position, having made significant strides this offseason but still lacking that final piece to complete their infield puzzle. While fans are understandably eager for one last blockbuster move, patience may be the Yankees’ best weapon as they wait for the right opportunity to strike.

Spring training often serves as the perfect moment for unexpected opportunities to arise, and with the trade market always evolving, the Yankees might just find their ideal solution at exactly the right time.

Brendan Donovan: The Perfect Fit

In a perfect world, the Yankees would land a player like Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals. Donovan is everything the Yankees could hope for in an infielder. He’s versatile, reliable defensively, and possesses a bat profile tailor-made for Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Last season, Donovan logged 421.1 innings at second base, committing just one error while recording a .995 fielding percentage, one defensive run saved, and five outs above average. He’s equally adept at third base, having played 269.2 innings there in his career with seven defensive runs saved and three outs above average.

Adding Donovan to the mix would provide the Yankees with flexibility. Jazz Chisholm, who already has defensive versatility, could shift to second base if Donovan took over third. This type of adaptability would allow the Yankees to optimize their infield defense while gaining a player whose contact skills and plate discipline are a perfect complement to their power-heavy lineup.

A Fractured Relationship in St. Louis

The Yankees’ potential path to Donovan is rooted in the Cardinals’ current situation. Donovan and the Cardinals failed to avoid arbitration, with the team filing at $2.85 million compared to Donovan’s $3.3 million.

The two sides had reportedly discussed a long-term extension, but no deal came to fruition. Arbitration disputes are rarely a good sign for long-term harmony, and the Cardinals’ apparent reluctance to commit to Donovan financially suggests that his future in St. Louis may not be as secure as it once seemed.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Cardinals are facing a challenging competitive landscape, making a trade more plausible. If the Yankees were to approach St. Louis with an enticing package of prospects and controllable players, the Cardinals might be swayed to part with Donovan, especially if they’re looking to retool for the future.

Cost-Controlled Excellence

The allure of Donovan isn’t just about his present-day value; it’s about the long-term stability he brings. At just 28 years old, Donovan isn’t set to become a free agent until 2028, giving the Yankees three more years of cost-controlled play. That’s a significant advantage for a team that has already invested heavily this offseason and would prefer to keep its financial flexibility intact for future pursuits.

A Move Worth Waiting For

The Yankees have addressed several key areas this offseason, adding Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger to bolster their roster. However, losing Juan Soto left a significant void, and while the team has done well to pivot, they need one more move to push them over the top. With the Los Angeles Dodgers looming as a potential World Series opponent and boasting a roster loaded with talent, the Yankees can’t afford to leave anything to chance.

Brendan Donovan represents the kind of championship-caliber addition that could make the difference in October. While the Yankees could act now, waiting for the right deal to materialize—possibly involving Donovan—might be the key to turning a strong offseason into an unforgettable one.