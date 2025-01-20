The Yankees have no choice but to make a major trade acquisition

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are in a precarious position as they head into the 2025 season. While they’ve made several significant moves this offseason—most notably landing Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger—they’ve also lost a critical piece of their offense in Juan Soto, who signed with the Mets.

The Dodgers’ recent addition of Tanner Scott to bolster their already loaded bullpen further highlights just how competitive the Yankees’ competition is shaping up to be.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Yankees need another premium bat in their lineup, particularly one that can provide defensive versatility in the infield. Without it, their offseason haul might feel more like patchwork than a comprehensive plan to win a championship.

The Cost of Alex Bregman

Adding Alex Bregman via free agency is certainly an attractive option. Bregman, even at 30, remains one of the league’s most productive infielders, combining elite defense with a dependable bat. Last season, he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+, proving he still has plenty of offensive upside. He also remains an elite defensive third baseman, posting six defensive runs saved and six outs above average across 1,234.2 innings.

However, signing Bregman comes with complications. The Astros hit him with a qualifying offer, meaning the Yankees would forfeit valuable draft picks if they signed him. While Bregman would undoubtedly help stabilize the Yankees’ infield and elevate their offensive ceiling, the cost beyond just his salary may make this less appealing for a front office that’s already committed significant resources this offseason.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Brendan Donovan: The Perfect Trade Target

The most logical solution for the Yankees may lie on the trade market, and few players fit the bill better than Brendan Donovan. The St. Louis Cardinals utilityman is an offensive force with a knack for getting on base. In 2024, Donovan hit .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 115 wRC+. His versatility is equally impressive—he’s capable of playing both second and third base at a high level, offering the kind of defensive flexibility the Yankees crave.

Beyond the stats, Donovan is a team-first player who provides leadership and intangibles that any championship-caliber team needs. Bringing in someone like Donovan could be a game-changer for the Yankees, especially given how much he’d help lengthen their lineup and shore up their infield defense.

The Cost of Doing Business

Acquiring Donovan won’t come cheap. The Cardinals know how valuable he is to their roster and their clubhouse, and they’re not likely to part with him unless they’re overwhelmed by an offer. For the Yankees, that means surrendering some high-profile prospects, perhaps even dipping into their current bullpen depth or back-end rotation options.

On the bright side, the Cardinals weren’t willing to cough up a new contract for Donovan this offseason, which could create some bad blood.

If there was ever a time for general manager Brian Cashman to go all-in, it’s now. Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are in the prime of their careers, and every move made should be with the immediate goal of maximizing this window. Sitting back and waiting for the perfect opportunity may not be an option if the Yankees want to compete with juggernauts like the Dodgers, who continue to strengthen their roster with elite talent.

Time to Capitalize

With their core aging and the American League getting more competitive by the day, the Yankees can’t afford to leave stones unturned this offseason. Adding another offensive threat to the infield, particularly someone as versatile and impactful as Brendan Donovan, would send a strong message that this team is serious about competing for a title in 2025. It’s a bold move, but one that feels necessary for a team that’s chasing greatness.