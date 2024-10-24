The Yankees need to seriously consider extending their newfound leadoff hitter

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

If you had asked fans halfway through the 2024 season about Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, many would have written him off as a likely trade candidate. Torres struggled mightily before the All-Star break, hitting just .231/.307/.347 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs over 334 at-bats.

His offensive struggles were compounded by a dismal defensive performance, making it one of his worst seasons as a professional. With Torres heading to free agency after the World Series and no clear indication from the Yankees about extending him, many assumed his time in the Bronx was coming to an end. But recent developments may prompt the Yankees to reconsider.

A Post-All-Star Break Transformation

After the All-Star break, Torres made significant adjustments to his approach at the plate. Instead of focusing on hitting for power, he emphasized making solid contact and driving the ball into the outfield. The results were impressive.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 253 at-bats after the break, Torres hit .292/.361/.419, posting a .780 OPS, along with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. Even though he wasn’t specifically aiming for power, he found himself on pace to hit more home runs in this smaller sample size. The Yankees shifted him to the leadoff spot, where he initially struggled but eventually thrived.

In 237 at-bats as the leadoff hitter, Torres hit .283/.350/.405, getting on base consistently and setting the table for power hitters like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. For a team in search of a reliable top-of-the-order bat, Torres emerged as a key contributor, helping stabilize a lineup that had shuffled various players—such as Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo—at the leadoff spot earlier in the season.

Postseason Performance Bolsters Torres’ Value

Torres didn’t just bounce back in the regular season—he’s been pivotal for the Yankees in the playoffs. In nine postseason games, he’s hitting .297/.400/.432, with one home run and five RBIs. His ability to get on base at a 40% clip has been crucial, particularly hitting in front of some of the league’s best hitters. While his struggles earlier in the season may have diminished his stock, his postseason heroics have revived his value.

Defensive Struggles Raise Questions

Despite his offensive resurgence, teams won’t forget Torres’ defensive issues. In 2024, Torres played 1,342.2 innings at second base, committing 18 errors—a career-high. His -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average marked his worst defensive season to date. While his bat has been hot, his defensive liabilities could lead teams to undervalue him in free agency, potentially offering the Yankees a chance to retain him at a lower price.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Upcoming Decisions

With Juan Soto as the headline free agent this winter, the Yankees have significant financial decisions to make. Soto, currently earning $31 million in the final year of arbitration, is expected to command over $50 million per season on a new deal. To make room for such a contract, the Yankees will need to free up salary.

Fortunately, they have options. Anthony Rizzo’s club option is likely to be declined, freeing up $17 million, while Alex Verdugo’s departure would clear an additional $8.7 million. The potential departure of reliever Tommy Kahnle, who makes $5.7 million annually, adds more flexibility. Altogether, the Yankees should have more than enough financial leeway to pursue Soto and still consider re-signing Torres.

There will be a transition to youth at some positions, notably Jasson Dominguez in left field and Ben Rice at first base. These moves will help to keep costs down long-term at key positions while spending on legit superstars.

Weighing the Future at Second Base

Of course, the Yankees could look to other options at second base. They may explore moving some of their prospects or turn to a younger player like Caleb Durbin, a 24-year-old infielder who hit .287/.396/.471 in Triple-A this past season. Durbin, who posted a remarkable 9.9% strikeout rate, has drawn comparisons to Jose Altuve, but it remains to be seen if he can produce at the major league level.

Torres, with eight years of MLB experience, is not easily replaceable. His veteran presence and recent offensive revival make him a valuable asset. Teams in need of middle infield help will undoubtedly value his skillset, so the Yankees must carefully balance their financial priorities.

Soto Remains the Priority

While re-signing Torres may be on the table, Soto will undoubtedly be the Yankees’ top priority. Still, if Torres is willing to stay in the Bronx at a reasonable price, it could be in the team’s best interest to keep him, especially given his post-All-Star break and postseason performance.

In the end, the Yankees must carefully manage their roster, but Torres’ resurgence has made the decision to let him walk far more complicated than it once appeared.