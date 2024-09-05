The Yankees need to drop 2 bullpen arms immediately

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have several pitching reinforcements on the way this upcoming weekend, notably Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. They might consider moving one of their starters to the bullpen, given the unit’s struggles over the past few months.

Decline in Yankees’ Bullpen Performance

After starting the season as a top-five bullpen, the Yankees’ relief unit has dropped significantly in the rankings. They are currently 13th, tied with the Oakland Athletics, both with a 3.89 ERA and are even behind the Detroit Tigers. This decline has been a source of frustration for General Manager Brian Cashman, especially since he chose not to acquire a high-leverage bullpen piece by the trade deadline.

Mark Leiter Jr.’s Struggles

Cashman did bring in Mark Leiter Jr., who has solid underlying metrics, but he has struggled since joining the Yankees. Over 14 innings this season, Leiter has a 5.79 ERA with the Yankees, compared to a 4.21 ERA over 36.1 innings with the Chicago Cubs. The move seems to have negatively affected his performance, possibly due to changes in his pitch mix or a drop in confidence.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Despite these struggles, the Yankees have no choice but to rely on Leiter moving forward. However, there are other bullpen concerns that need addressing immediately.

Bullpen Liabilities: Marinaccio and Mayza

Two bullpen arms, Ron Marinaccio and Tim Mayza, have been significant liabilities at the major league level. Marinaccio, 29, has a 3.86 ERA this season but has given up four earned runs in his last two appearances since being called up from Triple-A. Marinaccio clearly lacks confidence, and his pitch mix has deteriorated. His changeup, which was highly effective in his MLB debut season, is not producing the same results.

Mayza, a 32-year-old lefty, has been equally inconsistent. Over 33 innings this season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Yankees, Mayza has a 7.64 ERA, including a 6.48 ERA with the Yankees specifically. While he boasts a high ground-ball rate of 62%, which is generally positive, his strikeout rate has plummeted to just 4.32 batters per nine innings.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Need for Better Bullpen Management

Mayza gave up three earned runs in just 0.1 innings against the Rangers on Wednesday night, although he had not allowed an earned run in his previous five games. This volatility is concerning, and the Yankees cannot afford to rely on arms that could jeopardize their chances down the stretch.

As September approaches, the Yankees must focus on identifying their most reliable bullpen pieces to avoid putting their offense in early deficits. Finding the right balance will be crucial as they aim to strengthen their position heading into the postseason.