The Yankees need 3 players to step up in the World Series

The Yankees rode the elite performances of Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton past the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, but the World Series presents a whole new challenge. Whether they face the New York Mets or the Los Angeles Dodgers, the pressure will be higher, and the Yankees will need contributions from players who have been struggling to rise to the occasion.

Aaron Judge’s Postseason Struggles

Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been uncharacteristically cold during the playoffs. The 32-year-old is hitting just .161/.317/.387 across nine games and 41 plate appearances. His 94 wRC+ indicates that he’s been 6% worse than the average postseason hitter. Despite his struggles, his teammates have picked up the slack, but Judge added two more strikeouts in the series-clinching win over Cleveland.

Judge has had a few big moments, but he’s often looked uncertain at the plate, lacking a clear plan. For the Yankees to have the firepower needed to dominate in the World Series, they need Judge to return to his MVP-caliber form. If Soto and Stanton continue their hot streaks, Judge’s resurgence would make the Yankees’ offense nearly unstoppable. We know how quickly Judge can turn things around, and his elite play will be crucial for the Yankees’ championship hopes.

Jazz Chisholm’s Offensive Woes

While Jazz Chisholm has been excellent defensively at third base, his offensive production has been a major liability. The 26-year-old is hitting just .147/.216/.265 this postseason over nine games, with one home run, one RBI, and a 28.9% strikeout rate. His 37 wRC+ suggests he’s been 63% worse than the average hitter this postseason, which is far from what the Yankees need from their trade deadline acquisition.

Manager Aaron Boone continues to show faith in Chisholm, using him every day, but he needs to show more discipline at the plate and reduce his strikeouts. Chisholm is most dangerous when he gets on base and uses his speed to create chaos, but a .216 on-base percentage isn’t cutting it. The Yankees need much more from him if they are to compete for a championship.

Austin Wells’ Offensive Struggles

Rookie catcher Austin Wells has been stellar behind the plate defensively, but his offensive numbers have been detrimental to the team’s success. Over nine games and 36 plate appearances, Wells is hitting just .091/.167/.182, with one home run, three RBIs, and an alarming 41.7% strikeout rate. His -1 wRC+ means he’s been 101% worse than the average hitter this postseason, a concerning drop from his regular-season form.

Wells has fallen down the batting order since losing his spot in the cleanup position, hitting eighth in Saturday’s game. While his defensive abilities have kept him in the lineup, the Yankees need him to find his timing at the plate and reduce his strikeouts. Wells showed flashes of offensive brilliance during the regular season, and if he can regain that form, he has the potential to be a significant threat in the World Series.

Looking Ahead to the World Series

As the Yankees prepare for the biggest stage, they’ll need more from Judge, Chisholm, and Wells to support the stellar performances of Soto and Stanton. If these key players can step up offensively, the Yankees will have all the tools they need to put on a show in the World Series and compete for a championship.