The Yankees might have a secret ingredient in the bullpen

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Last month, the Yankees were scrambling to find arms to stabilize their bullpen, a situation that led to mixed results. However, things have taken a positive turn, as the team has returned several key players from injury and is planning to transition some starters into relief roles for the postseason.

Nestor Cortes: A Potential Playoff Bullpen Asset

We’ve already seen a glimpse of how Nestor Cortes might fare in the bullpen, and if he doesn’t end up in the playoff rotation, he could be a major asset in a revised relief role. Cortes has been impressive recently, which may make it difficult for manager Aaron Boone to keep him out of the rotation. On Thursday against the Red Sox, Cortes tossed five innings, allowing just one earned run—a performance that highlights his potential value in any role.

Yankees Building Momentum in the AL East

While the Yankees are slowly creating a cushion in the American League East, their offense has been inconsistent despite securing two consecutive walk-off wins. With the postseason looming, they’ll need to continue winning and hope that their offense can find its groove. However, the bullpen remains a critical piece of the puzzle, and the return of key arms could make all the difference.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ian Hamilton’s Return Could Be Key in High-Leverage Situations

One of the bullpen’s biggest potential assets is Ian Hamilton, who could be used in high-leverage situations come playoff time. Freshly off the injured list, Hamilton is already showing signs of returning to form. Last season, he posted a stellar 2.64 ERA over 58 innings, with 10.71 strikeouts per nine innings, a 77.2% left-on-base rate, and a 55.3% ground-ball rate.

This season, Hamilton has thrown 32.1 innings with a 4.18 ERA, a stat skewed by early-season struggles before landing on the injured list. Since returning, Hamilton has been electric, tossing 2.2 innings with four strikeouts while posting a 50% ground-ball rate. In Thursday’s game, he struck out three batters over 1.2 innings, touching 97.6 mph on his fastball and averaging 96.7 mph on his sinker—a notable uptick in velocity compared to last season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hamilton’s Velocity and Command Offer Encouraging Signs

The Yankees will be thrilled with Hamilton’s increased velocity, knowing that he is ready to make a significant impact down the stretch. While his slider was inconsistent earlier in the season, his fastball command and the movement on his pitches give him the necessary tools to be a dangerous weapon. If his control continues to improve, Hamilton could play a critical role in shutting down opponents in crucial moments.

Clay Holmes’ Struggles Open the Door for Hamilton

With Clay Holmes struggling in recent weeks, it’s possible that Hamilton could take on a larger role late in games when the Yankees need to protect a slim lead. Just as the Yankees’ bullpen dominated the Red Sox on Thursday, the team will need their relievers firing on all cylinders heading into October. Hamilton’s return could be the secret ingredient that helps the Yankees finish strong and enter the postseason with a fortified bullpen.