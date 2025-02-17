The Yankees might have a lowkey weapon at designated hitter

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

With Giancarlo Stanton already dealing with pain in both elbows before spring training even kicks into full gear, the Yankees might need a backup plan at designated hitter. Enter Ben Rice—a name that’s flown under the radar but could end up playing a significant role in 2025.

A More Physically Prepared Rice Arrives at Yankees’ Camp

Rice didn’t just show up to spring training ready to compete—he showed up looking noticeably stronger. The 25-year-old has clearly put in work this offseason, adding muscle that should help him generate more power and withstand the grind of a full MLB season. His primary competition is for a backup catcher or first base role, but with Stanton’s health in question, the DH spot could open up as well.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A Rookie Year Full of Lessons and a Glimpse of Stardom

Rice had his ups and downs in his rookie campaign, slashing .171/.264/.349 with seven homers and 23 RBIs. The raw numbers weren’t eye-popping, but they don’t tell the full story. His plate discipline was solid, with an 11.2% walk rate, but his strikeout rate ballooned to 27%, a number he’ll need to bring down.

Still, his power is undeniable—just ask the Boston Red Sox. On a summer afternoon in July, Rice sent three balls over the fence and drove in seven runs, putting his full potential on display.

The Swing That’s Built for Yankee Stadium

If there’s one thing working in Rice’s favor, it’s how well his left-handed swing plays in Yankee Stadium. The short right-field porch is tailor-made for his natural power, and if he can make more consistent contact, 20-plus homers per season isn’t out of the question. The Yankees need reliable depth behind Stanton, and Rice might just be the perfect fit.

A Role That’s Starting to Take Shape

Rice is still young and developing, but his work ethic is one of his strongest traits. He’s refining both his approach at the plate and his ability to handle multiple positions in the field. If Stanton ends up missing time—as history suggests he might—the Yankees will need a capable bat to step in.

Rice has put himself in the best possible position to be that guy, and spring training will give him the opportunity to prove it.