Yankees’ star dealing with ‘very high’ pain already

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t even a full week into spring training, and they’re already dealing with significant injury concerns—most notably with Giancarlo Stanton and his ongoing elbow issues.

Manager Aaron Boone initially described the injury as similar to tennis elbow, but Stanton himself gave a much more concerning update on Monday, admitting he has “very high” pain in both arms and hasn’t swung a bat in three to four weeks, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Look, tennis elbow or whatever they call it, [there are] tears in your tendon. So [if you ask] when did it feel good, when did it feel bad, there’s always a pain level there. You’ve got to deal with that. It’s just the wisest point to give time right now.”

A Major Concern for the Yankees’ Cleanup Hitter

Stanton’s status is a massive red flag for the Yankees, especially considering he’s projected to be their cleanup hitter. If this elbow pain lingers into the regular season, it’ll be difficult for them to rely on him consistently. Over the past few seasons, Stanton has already struggled to stay healthy, and now, at 35 years old, these nagging issues aren’t likely to disappear.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Last season, he played 114 games and hit .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. While his power was still evident, his declining ability to get on base and overall inconsistency made him more of a streaky threat rather than a reliable offensive force. If his elbows continue to bother him, maintaining any level of consistency could be even tougher in 2025.

More Pressure on Brian Cashman to Add Another Bat

With Stanton’s availability in question, general manager Brian Cashman may need to be more aggressive in adding another bat. While the Yankees have focused on improving their defense this offseason, their offense could become a serious concern if Stanton isn’t at full strength.

At the moment, the Yankees don’t have a clear replacement for Stanton in the designated hitter role. Unless they plan on rotating players through the spot, an injury-plagued season for Stanton could leave a significant hole in the middle of the lineup.

The Yankees have a strong enough roster to compete, but without a viable backup plan for Stanton, they could be putting too much faith in a player whose durability remains a serious question mark.