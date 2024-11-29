The Yankees may have their next big star for just $750k in 2025

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have long touted Jasson Dominguez as the future of their franchise, and 2025 is shaping up to be the year the “Martian” lands in a full-time starting role. With Alex Verdugo heading to free agency, an opening in left field has emerged, and Dominguez is poised to claim it.

At just 21 years old, Dominguez represents a cornerstone in the Yankees’ youth movement. He’s younger than most of the team’s pre-arbitration starters, including Austin Wells (25), Caleb Durbin (24), and Anthony Volpe (23). Despite his limited MLB experience, his potential and raw talent make him an exciting piece of the Yankees’ puzzle.

Yankees Saw Flashes of Potential in Limited Action

Dominguez got his first taste of big-league action in 2024, appearing in just 18 games. During that time, he hit .179/.313/.304 with two home runs, four RBIs, and an 84 wRC+. While those numbers don’t leap off the page, the small sample size doesn’t tell the full story.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

His power and plate discipline were evident, as demonstrated by his impressive 16.4% walk rate. However, his 28.4% strikeout rate highlights an area for improvement. Given his youth and limited at-bats, the Yankees are confident he can refine his approach with consistent playing time in 2025.

Manager Aaron Boone remains bullish on Dominguez’s future, expressing his excitement about the young prospect.

“I continue to be super excited about Jasson’s future,” Boone said. “Look, I’m in that camp of people that think he’s going to be a great big league player. I love his makeup, I love his talent … I fully expect him to be a big part of what we do this coming year.”

Financial Flexibility Through Youth Development

By promoting Dominguez and other young players like Caleb Durbin, the Yankees are setting themselves up for financial flexibility. Letting Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo walk in free agency saves the team $22.9 million, funds that can be redirected toward a potential Juan Soto extension or other roster reinforcements.

Dominguez’s pre-arbitration status means he will earn only a fraction of what a veteran outfielder like Verdugo would cost, making him an integral part of the team’s budget-conscious strategy.

Gaining Valuable Experience

While Dominguez’s on-field opportunities were limited during the Yankees’ playoff run, his presence in the dugout and exposure to the postseason atmosphere were invaluable. The experience of being around a high-pressure environment should aid in his mental preparation for the full-time role ahead.

However, concerns about his health linger. Dominguez dealt with an oblique injury in 2024 and is coming off Tommy John surgery. The Yankees are confident in his recovery trajectory but will monitor his workload closely to ensure he stays on track.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive Development Is Key

One area Dominguez will need to improve is his defense. He had some shaky moments in left field, committing errors that highlighted the need for refinement. The Yankees may even consider moving him back to center field depending on how their outfield configuration evolves.

Mistakes are part of the learning curve, and more reps will likely aid his defensive growth. As a switch-hitter with the power to exploit Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field, Dominguez’s offensive potential outweighs any short-term defensive concerns.

The Sky Is the Limit for the Martian

Dominguez’s combination of power, speed, and plate discipline makes him one of the most exciting young players in baseball. As he adjusts to MLB pitching and gains confidence at the plate, the Yankees expect his production to skyrocket.

The team is fully committed to integrating Dominguez into their plans, and his development will be critical as they aim to compete for championships in the coming years. With his immense potential and the backing of the organization, the Martian is set to take flight in 2025.

