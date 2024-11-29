Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the New York Yankees have set their sights on addressing key weaknesses exposed during their playoff run. Chief among these is the infield, particularly with both Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo departing in free agency. Torres’ defensive struggles and Rizzo’s inconsistency created vulnerabilities that the Yankees cannot afford to carry into the 2025 season.

The team’s off-season strategy appears to include a mix of internal solutions and external reinforcements, with an eye toward cost control, especially as they aim to secure Juan Soto on a long-term deal. Here’s how the Yankees’ starting infield could shape up for the upcoming season.

Projecting the Yankees’ 2025 starting infield

First Base: Christian Walker

One of the Yankees’ top targets this offseason is Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old first baseman brings an impressive combination of offensive consistency and elite defensive skills. Expected to command a three-year deal worth $60 million, Walker would provide an immediate upgrade over Anthony Rizzo.

In 2024, Walker hit .251/.335/.468 with 26 homers, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+, proving he is a well-above-average hitter. Defensively, he excelled with seven defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average, ranking among the best in baseball at his position.

Walker’s right-handed bat should thrive in Yankee Stadium, where his 2024 home run total would have increased if he had played in the Bronx. His reliability both at the plate and in the field makes him a cornerstone addition to stabilize first base for the Yankees.

Second Base: Caleb Durbin

At second base, the Yankees may turn to 24-year-old prospect Caleb Durbin, whose defensive prowess and base-running skills make him an exciting option. Durbin shone in Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League, showcasing his ability to make consistent contact and get on base.

In 82 games at Triple-A, Durbin hit .287/.396/.471 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases, all while maintaining a minuscule 9.9% strikeout rate. While his power may not match that of Gleyber Torres, his contact-oriented approach and elite defense would represent a significant upgrade.

Durbin’s cost-controlled salary as a pre-arbitration player (approximately $750K) also aligns with the Yankees’ financial goals, especially if they extend Soto. He could even emerge as a future leadoff hitter if his offense continues to develop.

Manager Aaron Boone recently had positive remarks on Durbin, who clearly is well-liked within the organization.

“I think he’s a stud,” Boone said. “Really competitive, kinda that hard-nosed, tough player. I’m excited about him, I think he’s gonna play a big role for us this upcoming season.”

Shortstop: Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe remains the Yankees’ starting shortstop, coming off a season in which his defense became a standout feature. Over 160 games in 2024, Volpe hit .243/.293/.364 with 12 home runs and 28 stolen bases. While his 86 wRC+ indicates room for offensive improvement, his glove provided immense value, recording six defensive runs saved and 15 outs above average.

Volpe’s offensive progression will be a focal point in 2025. Improving his plate discipline, particularly his 6.1% walk rate, could lead to a significant boost in his overall production. His grand slam in the World Series demonstrated his potential to deliver in clutch moments, suggesting that he has the makeup of a long-term solution at shortstop.

Third Base: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is poised to take over at third base, providing the Yankees with a dynamic and versatile option. After being acquired from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm transitioned to third base, where he logged 400.1 innings and managed six outs above average despite limited experience at the position.

Offensively, Chisholm was a spark plug for the Yankees, slashing .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in just 46 games following the trade. His athleticism and ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball make him an essential piece of the Yankees’ plans.

Chisholm is under team control until 2027, providing the Yankees with cost certainty and flexibility. As he continues to grow into his role at third base, his combination of speed, power, and defense will be a key asset for the team’s success.

A Balanced and Competitive Infield

This projected infield balances youth, cost-efficiency, and proven talent. With Walker anchoring first base, Durbin offering a defensive upgrade at second, Volpe continuing to develop at shortstop, and Chisholm adding flair at third, the Yankees have the potential to field one of the most complete infields in baseball.

These moves also position the Yankees to achieve their broader goals, such as extending Juan Soto and maintaining financial flexibility to address other areas of need. While challenges remain, the Yankees appear to be taking a proactive approach to ensure they are ready for another deep playoff run in 2025.