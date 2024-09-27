The Yankees may have lost Nestor Cortes, but their superstar pitcher is on fire

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees secured the American League East title with a commanding 10–1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, booking their spot in the ALDS. Skipping the Wild Card round was essential, giving the team valuable rest and reducing the risk of an early exit from the playoffs.

Gerrit Cole Steps Up Amid Cortes Injury

With the news of Nestor Cortes suffering a left elbow flexor strain, ace Gerrit Cole rose to the occasion the following day. Cole delivered a stellar performance, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings against the Orioles, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters. His dominant outing lowered his season ERA to 3.41 and cemented his role as the Yankees’ ace heading into the postseason.

Despite one poor outing against the Boston Red Sox on September 14, where he gave up seven earned runs in 4.1 innings, Cole has been in peak form. In September, he posted a solid 2.53 ERA, and in August, an even better 1.93 ERA. One bad game aside, Cole has been electric down the stretch, which bodes well for the Yankees’ playoff hopes.

Cole’s Impressive Season

On the season, the 34-year-old right-hander has pitched 95 innings, making 17 starts. He boasts a 3.41 ERA, 9.38 strikeouts per nine innings, a 76.8% left-on-base rate, and a 38.7% ground ball rate. While Cole has dealt with some fatigue this season, the Yankees have managed his workload carefully, allowing him to return to top form when it matters most.

This version of Gerrit Cole is exactly what the Yankees need heading into October, and he will undoubtedly lead the team’s three-man rotation in the playoffs.

Rotation Decisions Loom as Cortes Sidelined

With Nestor Cortes likely sidelined for a few weeks due to his injury, the Yankees will need to solidify their postseason rotation. Carlos Rodon and Luis Gil are expected to fill out the rotation alongside Cole, though Clarke Schmidt is also in consideration for the final spot.

The Yankees enter the playoffs relatively healthy, but Cortes’ absence could be significant if the rotation lacks depth or struggles in key moments. Cole, Rodon, and whoever fills the third spot must deliver elite performances, especially as Cole sets the tone for the team in the opening round.

Yankees’ Playoff Outlook

As the Yankees prepare for the ALDS, they find themselves in a strong position, having clinched the division and gained extra rest. However, the loss of Cortes adds some uncertainty to their pitching staff. Gerrit Cole’s recent dominance is encouraging, and his ability to anchor the rotation will be crucial for a deep postseason run. The Yankees’ playoff journey hinges on their starting pitchers stepping up, especially Cole, who will set the tone in Game 1.