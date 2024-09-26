Yankees demolish Orioles 10-1 to secure AL East in style

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees demolished the Baltimore Orioles 10–1 on Thursday night, officially securing the American League East division title. With their magic number at just one, the Yankees needed only one game to clinch the division, allowing them to skip the Wild Card round and head straight to the ALDS.

Yankees’ Dominance in AL East

The Yankees locked up the division with an impressive +152 run differential, the best in baseball by a significant margin. Over their last three games, the Yankees have scored 17 runs, and despite dropping the first two games of their three-game set against Baltimore, they rebounded in dominant fashion, stifling the Orioles just before their final regular season series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gerrit Cole’s Masterful Performance

Ace Gerrit Cole delivered a stellar performance, tossing 6.2 innings, striking out five batters, and allowing only two hits. Cole did not surrender a single run, lowering his ERA to 3.41 in what is likely his final regular-season start.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Strong Bullpen Effort

The Yankees’ bullpen also performed admirably, with veteran Tim Hill giving up the only earned run. Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes each contributed a strikeout over 0.2 innings, helping to lock down the victory.

Offensive Fireworks for the Bombers

Offensively, the Yankees were firing on all cylinders, tallying eight hits, though they did pick up 14 strikeouts. Aaron Judge contributed two RBIs with a home run, while Giancarlo Stanton had two hits and four RBIs, including a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning to open up the scoring.

The Yankees struggled early against Orioles starter Corbin Burnes, who allowed just one earned run over five innings. However, they lit up the Baltimore bullpen, blowing the game wide open in the later innings.

Anthony Rizzo Joins the Party

Veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo also made his mark, picking up two hits and driving in two RBIs with a single to right field in the sixth inning, bringing home Stanton and Jasson Dominguez.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

With their dominant victory, the Yankees put an exclamation point on a highly successful regular season. The team now looks forward to the playoffs, hoping that some of their injured players, notably Jake Cousins and Nestor Cortes, will return to action in the coming weeks. Both players suffered injuries recently but are expected to be critical contributors in the postseason.

Final Regular Season Matchup

The Yankees will face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at 7:05 PM, with Carlos Rodon set to take the mound. This will be Rodon’s final start of the regular season before he likely slots into the Yankees’ three-man playoff rotation.