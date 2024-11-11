The Yankees may have Gleyber Torres’ replacement already on the roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees appear set to let star infielder Gleyber Torres depart in free agency after a strong second half of the 2024 season. The 27-year-old has spent seven years with the Yankees, but general manager Brian Cashman has frequently entertained the idea of trading him over that span. Torres is expected to command a contract in the range of $18 million per season, a notable increase from his $14.2 million salary in 2024.

Yankees Exploring Internal Solutions: Caleb Durbin

Recently, Cashman highlighted prospect Caleb Durbin as a possible in-house solution at second base. Durbin offers intriguing upside, but another potential option could be even more appealing if the Yankees can identify a replacement for third base. This alternative centers around transitioning Jazz Chisholm back to his preferred position at second base.

Jazz Chisholm’s Impact

Chisholm, acquired at the trade deadline last season, made an immediate impact with the Yankees. The 26-year-old played 46 regular-season games, hitting .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. Joining a competitive team has allowed Chisholm to showcase some of the best performances of his career.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive Flexibility and Challenges

Chisholm took on an unfamiliar role at third base for the Yankees, logging 400.1 innings at the hot corner. While his .940 fielding percentage, -2 defensive runs saved, and six outs above average highlighted areas for improvement, his athleticism and adaptability were evident. Given his limited experience at the position, some defensive lapses were to be expected.

Despite his efforts at third base, Chisholm’s natural position is second base, where he has played 1,330.1 innings with a .971 fielding percentage, seven defensive runs saved, and eight outs above average in his career. Moving him back to second would provide a significant defensive upgrade over Torres. However, it would create a void at third base, a critical spot on the infield that the Yankees would need to address.

Long-Term Potential with Chisholm

The Yankees have control over Chisholm for two more years before he becomes a free agent in 2027. His versatility and speed make him a valuable asset, especially as the Yankees aim to improve their baserunning—a category in which they ranked last this past season.

Evaluating Spring Training Options

For now, it appears management will give Caleb Durbin a chance to win the second base job during spring training. However, if Durbin struggles, the Yankees may consider shifting Chisholm to his more natural position at second base. This move would provide the team with the flexibility they have sorely needed, potentially solidifying their infield defense and adding a dynamic element to their lineup.