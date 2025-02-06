The Yankees may have a new Ace ready to take shape in 2025

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have no shortage of high-end arms in their rotation, but one pitcher might be on the verge of making the leap from intriguing talent to frontline ace. Luis Gil, coming off an AL Rookie of the Year campaign, showed flashes of dominance in 2024. Now, with a few refinements, he could be one of the most overpowering starters in baseball.

Controlled Chaos and Finding the Strike Zone

Gil’s raw stuff is electric. His four-seam fastball, which opposing hitters managed just a .205 average against, is paired with a devastating slider (.171 batting average allowed) and a change-up (.179 batting average allowed). The issue? He struggles to consistently locate his fastball, walking 4.57 batters per nine innings last season. That kind of inefficiency can be a major roadblock for any pitcher, no matter how filthy their arsenal is.

If Gil can rein in his fastball and command it in the zone, he could take a massive step forward. Controlled chaos should be his mantra in 2025—enough unpredictability to keep hitters guessing but not so much that he’s constantly working out of jams.

Dominant First Half, Signs of Growth

Over 151.2 innings in his first full season, Gil posted a 3.50 ERA with 10.15 strikeouts per nine, a 78.8% left-on-base rate, and a 35.6% ground ball rate. Before the All-Star break, his ERA sat at 3.17, showing just how dominant he can be when everything is clicking. The second half of the season saw some growing pains, but those are expected for a young pitcher adjusting to a full workload in the majors.

A Potential Ace for the Future

With the Yankees signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, the expectation is that he will take over as the team’s primary ace once Gerrit Cole inevitably begins to decline with age. However, Gil’s upside might be just as tantalizing—if not more.

He already has three elite pitches, and with improved command, his ceiling is sky-high. If he can refine his fastball control and build off his 2024 success, Gil could not only solidify himself as a key piece in the Yankees’ rotation but possibly surpass expectations as one of the most dominant young arms in baseball.