The Yankees made one brilliant trade this offseason

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t just win on the field this weekend—they might’ve won the offseason too, and it was never more obvious than when they stepped into the box against a familiar face.

Facing off against former Yankee Nestor Cortes, now wearing a Milwaukee Brewers uniform, the Bombers immediately unloaded.

A Nightmare Return for Cortes

In just two innings of work, Cortes was shelled for eight earned runs and five home runs. Three of those blasts came consecutively to open the game—Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge each took him deep, one after the other.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cortes’ velocity was down noticeably, and the signature movement on his pitches just wasn’t there. Every fastball looked flat, and his once-devastating cutter floated like it was begging to be hit.

By the time Milwaukee’s bullpen was scrambling for help, the damage was already historic. The Yankees added one more homer before the first inning ended, giving Cortes the kind of outing that leaves a mark—for the wrong reasons.

Cashman Made the Call at the Right Time

Seeing Cortes struggle in that fashion could sting—if he were still in pinstripes. But general manager Brian Cashman saw this decline coming.

After watching Cortes carry a heavy workload in 2024 and deal with late-season injuries, the Yankees decided it was time to get ahead of a potential collapse. They packaged him with promising infield prospect Caleb Durbin and sent both to Milwaukee in exchange for one of the best bullpen arms in baseball—Devin Williams.

So far, that trade looks golden.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Williams Settling In As New York’s Closer

Williams didn’t exactly cruise through his Yankees debut—he gave up two hits and an earned run in the ninth on Opening Day. But he managed to lock things down and pick up the save, and his electric stuff still flashed across the zone.

Even with a shaky outing under his belt, there’s no denying Williams’ ceiling. His Airbender changeup remains one of the nastiest pitches in baseball, and he’s been nearly untouchable for years when healthy.

The Yankees now have a legitimate anchor in the ninth inning, a closer with swing-and-miss stuff and elite command. That’s worth its weight in gold during a 162-game grind, especially for a team trying to close out October victories.

Getting Out at the Right Time

Trading away fan favorites isn’t easy, but sometimes it’s about knowing when to walk away from the table. Cortes gave the Yankees plenty of memorable moments, but with his velocity and command trending in the wrong direction, Cashman sold high.

Durbin may turn into a useful player, but he wasn’t a guarantee to crack New York’s infield anytime soon. Swapping future depth and a declining starter for a dominant closer was a bold move—but the kind of bold the Yankees needed.

Early signs suggest they nailed the timing.