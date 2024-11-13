The Yankees made a brilliant $2.5 million move with new closer

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When the Yankees realized they couldn’t rely on veteran closer Clay Holmes for consistent performances in the playoffs due to his league-leading number of blown saves, they turned to journeyman Luke Weaver to take over the role. Holmes’ volatility was too much of a risk against high-caliber opponents, forcing the team to seek a more stable option.

Luke Weaver’s Journey to the Bronx

Weaver, 31, has had a career marked by frequent movement across the MLB. After spending his first three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and the next three with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Weaver bounced between Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Seattle before landing with the Yankees. Acquired by New York in 2023, Weaver only pitched 13.1 innings initially, but the Yankees saw untapped potential and chose to invest more heavily in him.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Breakout Season for the Yankees

Their faith paid off. Weaver delivered 84 innings this past season, boasting an impressive 2.89 ERA and a career-high 11.04 strikeouts per nine innings over a minimum of 50 innings pitched. He also recorded a 79.4% left-on-base rate and a 36.4% ground ball rate, proving his effectiveness throughout the regular season.

When it mattered most, Weaver elevated his performance. In the postseason, he posted a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 innings, demonstrating his ability to thrive under pressure. While occasional mistakes occurred, they were minimal and expected, given the elite competition he faced.

Weaver’s Dominant Pitching Arsenal

Weaver’s success is largely attributed to his ability to generate swings and misses. He ranked in the 94th percentile for whiff rate and the 93rd percentile for strikeout rate, underscoring his dominance on the mound. His primary weapons include a four-seam fastball, change-up, and cutter. This past season, his four-seamer saw a velocity boost, averaging 95.7 mph thanks to adjustments in his delivery that allowed for better weight distribution and efficiency.

Weaver’s fastball was especially effective, limiting opposing batters to a .177 average and a .331 slugging rate. It served as a crucial asset during the playoffs, helping him emerge as one of the team’s most dependable arms.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Securing the Closer Role

The Yankees’ decision to bet on Weaver’s upside proved astute. Rather than offering him a simple one-year contract, they secured a club option for 2025 at a modest $2.5 million, solidifying him as their primary closer for another season. Weaver appears to enjoy his time in the Bronx, raising the possibility of a long-term extension down the line.

Replacing Key Bullpen Arms

While the Yankees must address the innings and production lost with free agents Holmes and Tommy Kahnle, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their closer role is set with Weaver at a fraction of the cost. Compared to the $6 million Holmes earned in his final year of arbitration, Weaver’s $2.5 million salary for 2025 is an excellent value, exemplifying the Yankees’ knack for finding quality pitching at budget-friendly prices.