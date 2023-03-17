The Yankees know they have a star outfielder in the waiting

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Yankees sent star outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez back to minor-league camp. Some are disappointed that the Bombers aren’t giving him a chance to start the season on the MLB roster, but having played just five games with Double-A Somerset last year, it is the correct decision to send him back for more development.

The Yankees have a star in the making with Jasson Dominguez:

However, the Yankees know they’re sitting on a gold mine based on his spring training performance. Of course, these numbers don’t necessarily guarantee success, but they give us a precursor to what he’s capable of, and given the fact he got on base more than he got out, it is safe to assume he has all the tools to be a star at the next level.

Manager Aaron Boone has already noticed the game slowing down for Dominguez, who is only 20 years old but has the physical stature of a proven MLB player.

“The way I would put it is from what I’ve seen so far in the box, the game is moving slow for him, which is a good thing,” Aaron Boone said.

“He does a really good job, forget for a young player but for anyone. He’s in control of the zone because it is moving slow.

Boone also pointed out Jasson’s massive developmental jump from last year. In fact, he started the 2022 season in Single-A Tampa, playing 75 games before being promoted to Hudson Valley in High-A. He played 40 games there, hitting .306 with a .397 OBP before making his way to Somerset. Over five games, he hit .105 with a .2 270BP, but the sample size was so small it’s not even worth considering.

“Just talking to people within the organization in player development, his progress last year from spring training to June was enormous.”

Fast forward to this spring training, and Dominguez hit .455 with a .52 OBP and 1.565 OPS. He earned 10 hits, eight runs, four homers, and nine RBIs across 22 at-bats. He led all Yankee players with four homers, showcasing his power.

The offensive portion of his game isn’t what needs the most help. It is his defensive experience. The Yankees have the centerfield job opening up in 2024 with Harrison Bader hitting free agency, but they may retain him. Based on Bader’s injury history, though, they may see him as a liability unless he can recover from his most recent oblique injury and maintain his health for the rest of the season.

In addition to the CF spot, the Yankees also have a left-field problem, and the solution certainly isn’t Aaron Hicks moving forward. Dominguez could take over either spot in the future, but one thing is for sure, he has all the qualities to be a superstar and is on the fast track to climb the minor-league system. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dominguez appeared late in the season when prospects no longer accumulate service time after being called up.

That day is normally in mid-August, so they could take a similar approach as they did with Peraza in 2022, allowing Dominguez to stick around on the postseason roster if any injuries need to be supplemented.