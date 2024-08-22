The Yankees just might have the AL Rookie of the Year

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Although Juan Soto was young enough to be considered a rookie, he’s already been in the MLB for an impressive seven years. Meanwhile, the Yankees have another young talent, 25-year-old Austin Wells, who is performing well enough to potentially be named the AL Rookie of the Year this season.

Austin Wells: A Rising Star in the Yankees Lineup

Young catcher Austin Wells wasn’t initially expected to be one of the team’s key players this year, but he has emerged as their third-best hitter after Soto and Aaron Judge, two standout performers for a Yankees team that has faced offensive inconsistencies this season.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Wells has been a consistent force from the left side of the plate. The rookie has played 87 games this year, accumulating 304 plate appearances, and is hitting .254/.343/.419, with nine homers, 36 RBIs, a 20.4% strikeout rate, an 11.8% walk rate, and a 116 wRC+.

Wells’ Impressive Surge Since June 1

After a slow start to his first professional season, Wells has been on fire since June 1, hitting .284/.374/.488, with a 143 wRC+, and has firmly placed himself in the Rookie of the Year conversation. While some might argue that Boston Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela is a contender, Rafaela is hitting just .264 with a .295 OBP and a 90 wRC+. Rafaela is a 1.1 WAR player this year over 124 games, while Wells boasts a 3.0 WAR in just 87 games. The stats clearly favor Wells, making this comparison less of a competition.

Overcoming Defensive Concerns

One of the major concerns entering the season was Wells’ defensive abilities. There were red flags during his time in the minor leagues, but he has proven to be an above-average defensive player. Wells ranks in the 95th percentile in framing and the 59th percentile in blocks above average.

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Specifically, he ranks 11th in strike rate at 49.4% and has accumulated eight catcher-framing runs, just one behind José Treviño, who is tied for second place.

A Bright Future for Wells and the Yankees

The Yankees should be ecstatic about the development of their young catcher and his rapid adaptation to MLB-level competition. Wells’ defensive growth is commendable, and his batting has always been a strong suit. While improving his on-base percentage might be his next goal, the Yankees certainly won’t complain about his well-rounded production this year in all facets of the game.