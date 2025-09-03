The Yankees just got an absolute weapon back in the pitching mix

The New York Yankees’ bullpen has been unpredictable all season, but reinforcements are arriving just in time for the final push.

Acquiring David Bednar helped calm things down, but Camilo Doval has been inconsistent while Jake Bird was sent to Triple-A.

Fortunately, Ryan Yarbrough’s return offers the Yankees not just stability, but also a versatile weapon capable of filling multiple roles.

Signed to a one-year, $2 million deal, the 33-year-old lefty was impressive before an oblique injury sidelined him in midsummer.

A reliable arm before the setback

Yarbrough logged 55.1 innings this season, posting a 3.90 ERA, though his numbers were far better before the injury surfaced.

His velocity decline exposed him late, but when healthy, he excelled at limiting hard contact and generating outs efficiently.

He ranked in the 96th percentile in average exit velocity allowed, the 91st in barrel rate, and the 94th in hard-hit rate.

That profile suggests he forces weak swings consistently, allowing infielders to scoop up grounders rather than surrendering damaging contact.

Why defense makes Yarbrough better

Unlike power pitchers who thrive on strikeouts, Yarbrough relies on precision, deception, and the defense behind him to succeed.

With the Yankees’ infield defense solidifying, his skill set becomes even more valuable when keeping balls on the ground.

Hitters struggle to square him up, and when they do, it’s usually a routine out rather than an extra-base threat.

That style might not generate highlights, but it provides exactly what the Yankees need — reliability in pressure-filled situations.

Versatility is his biggest weapon

Yarbrough’s value goes beyond ERA and contact management; it’s his ability to adapt that makes him such an asset.

He can serve as a spot starter when the rotation is stretched, or bridge innings during games where arms are depleted.

Against left-handed hitters, he’s especially tough, giving Aaron Boone flexibility when matchups get tight in late-game situations.

That Swiss Army knife quality makes him one of the more underrated tools in the Yankees’ bullpen heading into September.

What his return means for the Yankees

The Yankees’ bullpen has been a revolving door this year, and Yarbrough provides the calming presence they’ve been missing.

Bednar is adjusting well, Doval is trying to settle in, and Yarbrough brings a steady hand to balance both.

Even if he isn’t closing games, his ability to eat innings and keep the game under control is invaluable.

As the Yankees prepare for postseason play, his role could quietly be a big one.

An overlooked but vital piece

While bigger names attract attention, Yarbrough represents the kind of depth championship contenders rely on when stakes get higher.

He may not light up radar guns, but he frustrates hitters, saves bullpens, and offers crucial innings when others falter.

For a Yankees team chasing consistency, Ryan Yarbrough’s return couldn’t have come at a better or more important time.