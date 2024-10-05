The Yankees’ infield for the ALDS is filled with volatility

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Yankees are gearing up for their playoff journey, starting Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. While they match up well against the Royals, things might have been more challenging had they faced the Baltimore Orioles, who gave the Yankees trouble all season.

Let’s dive into the projected starting infield for the Yankees and what to expect from each player in this pivotal series.

Projecting the Yankees’ Playoff Infield:

1B: Oswaldo Cabrera

The Yankees have yet to officially name Anthony Rizzo’s replacement at first base, but the expectation, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network, is that Oswaldo Cabrera will get the nod.

Cabrera, a 25-year-old utility player, has been reliable throughout the season. Over 109 games, he hit .247/.296/.365, with eight home runs, a 19.3% strikeout rate, a 6.4% walk rate, and an 88 wRC+. While these stats aren’t dazzling, Cabrera’s ability to make contact and get on base makes him a solid choice for the Bombers in this role. His hot finish to the regular season, including a .280 average with a .357 OBP in September, has likely cemented his place in the starting lineup.

Defensively, Cabrera has been solid at first base, logging 57.1 innings with a perfect fielding percentage. Though Ben Rice has shown promise, Cabrera’s experience and recent form make him the more secure choice for the playoffs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

2B: Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent offensive players this season, particularly in the second half. The 27-year-old is in a contract year and likely playing his last games with the Yankees before hitting free agency.

Torres hit .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+ over the season. After the All-Star break, he found another gear, hitting .292 with a .361 OBP, solidifying his spot as the team’s leadoff hitter. His offensive resurgence has been crucial for the Yankees, but his defense has been a major concern.

Torres struggled defensively, posting a .969 fielding percentage over 1,342.2 innings with -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average. These metrics place him among the league’s worst defenders at second base. However, his offensive production outweighs his defensive shortcomings, and a strong postseason could erase those concerns.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

SS: Anthony Volpe

The Yankees had high hopes for Anthony Volpe this season, and while the 23-year-old shortstop showed flashes of brilliance, he also struggled with consistency at the plate. Volpe played 160 games, hitting .243/.293/.364 with 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases. His strikeout rate improved by 5%, dropping to 22.6%, but his 86 wRC+ shows that his offensive production still leaves room for improvement.

However, Volpe’s defensive play has been a bright spot. Over 1,416.2 innings, he posted a .972 fielding percentage, with 60 defensive runs saved and 15 outs above average. His stellar glove work makes him a contender for the Gold Glove award, and the Yankees will rely on his defensive prowess to lock down the middle infield. If Volpe can find his swing during the playoffs, he could be a game-changer.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

3B: Jazz Chisholm

Jazz Chisholm has been a revelation since joining the Yankees. Acquired from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm has transitioned into a third base role, providing stability at one of the most challenging positions on the field.

The 26-year-old had a career year, playing 147 games and hitting .256/.324/.436 with 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases. His power-speed combination has been crucial for the Yankees, and he has been even better since coming to New York. In 46 games with the Yankees, he hit .273/.325/.500, adding 11 home runs and 23 RBIs.

Defensively, Chisholm has been solid at third base, logging 400.1 innings with a .940 fielding percentage and six outs above average. His athleticism and arm strength make him a valuable asset at the hot corner, and his ability to impact the game both offensively and defensively will be key for the Yankees in the playoffs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees Infield Ready for the Playoff Challenge

As the Yankees prepare to face the Royals, their starting infield presents a blend of versatility, offensive upside, and defensive prowess. Oswaldo Cabrera’s adaptability, Gleyber Torres’ offensive consistency, Anthony Volpe’s elite defense, and Jazz Chisholm’s all-around contributions give the Yankees a strong foundation. While some defensive concerns remain, especially with Torres, the Yankees’ infield is more than capable of rising to the occasion.

The Yankees will need all of these players to perform at their best if they hope to make a deep postseason run, starting with Game 1 of the ALDS.