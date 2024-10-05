Yankees expected to shake things up at 1st base

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently indicated that if Anthony Rizzo is unavailable for the ALDS, the team would turn to Ben Rice to fill his spot. This seemed to suggest that Rice would start in Game 1 of the ALDS, but YES Network host Jack Curry believes the Yankees will likely go in a different direction, opting for Oswaldo Cabrera instead.

Ben Rice’s Limited Experience

Rice has appeared in just 50 games this season—his first in the MLB—posting a batting line of .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Given his inexperience, Rice might not be ready for the high stakes of playoff baseball, especially when the Yankees have more seasoned and competent options. While Rice could be a valuable piece off the bench, Cabrera seems like the better choice to start.

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Oswaldo Cabrera: A Reliable Utility Player for the Yankees

Cabrera, 25, has played 109 games this season, hitting .247/.296/.365 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. His 88 wRC+ suggests he’s 15% more productive than Rice, which makes the decision for the Yankees fairly straightforward.

On Saturday night, they will face Kansas City Royals’ right-hander Michael Wacha, and Cabrera’s numbers against right-handed pitching give him a clear edge. He’s hitting .265 against righties this season, making him the more reliable offensive option.

Contact vs. Power

While Cabrera doesn’t offer the same power potential as Rice, who has demonstrated the ability to hit home runs, Cabrera excels at making contact. He ranks among the best in baseball in whiff rate, making him a tough out. Defensively, he brings experience and reliability at first base, having logged 57.1 innings at the position this season without any significant issues. Cabrera’s consistent glove work, combined with his ability to get on base, makes him a valuable asset at the bottom of the Yankees’ lineup.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo’s Absence

Rizzo, who had shown signs of heating up after returning from a right forearm fracture, was left off the ALDS roster due to fractured fingers. His absence leaves a void at first base, but Cabrera’s versatility and experience make him the ideal candidate to step in. Rizzo may return later in the postseason if the Yankees advance, but for now, the team must focus on the immediate challenge.

A Clear Choice for Game 1

Ultimately, starting Cabrera makes the most sense for the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. He brings more experience, better offensive numbers, and a reliable glove to the table. While Rice has potential and could develop into a key player down the road, the Yankees need their best and most reliable players on the field for the playoffs. Cabrera fits that bill, and the Yankees will be counting on him to perform under pressure.