The Yankees have thier new leadoff hitter and it’s a complete surprise

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Yankees went into spring training with a question mark at the top of their lineup. Now, just days before Opening Day, that uncertainty has turned into a loud and confident answer. It’s not Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Anthony Volpe. It’s not Jasson Dominguez either.

It’s second-year catcher Austin Wells.

And frankly, he’s earned it.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Wells Has Taken the Reins

At just 25 years old, Wells is coming off a rookie campaign that saw him finish third in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He hit .229 with a .322 OBP, adding 13 homers and 55 RBIs over 124 games. He had his ups and downs, especially after suffering a hand injury that sapped some of his power late in the year and through the playoffs.

But this spring? He looks healthy—and dangerous.

Wells has turned it up to another level in Grapefruit League play. Through 14 games and 44 plate appearances, he’s slashing .366/.409/.780 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and a monstrous 199 wRC+. His refined swing is producing louder contact, and his confidence in the box is easy to see.

Why He’s a Fit at the Top

Manager Aaron Boone hasn’t made things official, but he’s made it clear that Wells is under serious consideration for the leadoff spot.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“This isn’t just to get you extra ABs… this is something I’m at least considering,” Boone told Wells last week.

There’s plenty of logic behind it. Wells had an 11.4% walk rate last season, which ranked in the 89th percentile across baseball. He rarely chased pitches out of the zone (70th percentile chase rate), meaning he can work counts, see pitches, and set the tone for the rest of the lineup.

And with hitters like Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Paul Goldschmidt batting behind him, having a high OBP player setting the table becomes even more important.

Matchup Flexibility

While Wells figures to lead off against right-handed pitching, Boone hasn’t ruled out some flexibility.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Paul Goldschmidt could slide into the leadoff role at times against lefties. Goldschmidt hit them well last season, while Wells posted just a .197 average against southpaws compared to .236 against right-handers. It’s all part of the new era for the Yankees—a team driven by analytics, matchups, and squeezing every bit of production out of their offense post-Juan Soto.

A New Era Behind the Plate for the Yankees

Wells isn’t just being counted on for his bat, either.

He’s shown steady growth as a receiver behind the plate, commanding games and working with a thinned-out rotation due to injuries. There’s belief internally that he can develop into an all-around force—something the Yankees haven’t had in the catching spot in a long time.

At this point, he’s not just earning playing time.

He’s earning trust.

And possibly, the leadoff role on one of baseball’s biggest stages.



