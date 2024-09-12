The Yankees have struck gold with key infield acquisition

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline in late July, they weren’t entirely sure where he would fit long-term. There were discussions about his potential value in center field and even the possibility of moving Gleyber Torres to third base. Ultimately, the Yankees decided Chisholm would take over at the hot corner, where he has played every inning since his arrival.

The Impact of Jazz Chisholm on the Yankees

Jazz Chisholm isn’t just a player; he’s a personality. His on-field production has provided a much-needed spark for the Yankees, but his energy and charisma have made an equally significant impact. These intangible traits are part of what makes him so valuable to the team.

The 26-year-old is under contract until he becomes a free agent in 2027, giving the Yankees two more controlled years of this versatile lefty. Chisholm has played a career-high 133 games this season, hitting 22 home runs with 66 RBIs and swiping 35 bases. While his overall numbers show a .261/.329/.443 slash line, his performance with the Yankees has been even more impressive.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Boost in the Bronx

Since joining the Yankees, Chisholm has taken his game to another level. Over 32 games with the Bombers, he’s hitting .298/.346/.556, with nine home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. His 153 wRC+ reflects his incredible efficiency. If you were to extrapolate his stolen base pace over a full 162-game season, Chisholm would have stolen 65 bases, far surpassing his previous career-high of 23.

On Wednesday, Chisholm experienced his first walk-off moment in the Bronx, and his reaction was priceless.

“I’ve never had this feeling, and it’s surreal,” Chisholm said.

Eyes on October

While a walk-off win in September is exciting, Chisholm knows that the intensity will ramp up when October arrives. The Bronx’s playoff atmosphere is legendary, and Chisholm is eager to feel that energy.

“We got a strikeout to end the 8th inning, and the whole crowd erupted. I was just wide-eyed like, ‘This is sick.’ It ain’t even October yet, I can’t wait.”

Chisholm feeds off this energy, using it to elevate his performance. His dynamic playstyle is exactly what the Yankees were hoping for when they acquired him at the deadline. While the Yankees traded one of their top prospects, catcher Agustin Ramirez, they won’t regret it, especially with Austin Wells emerging as a potential AL Rookie of the Year candidate.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Building Momentum Toward the Playoffs

Chisholm is aware that the Yankees are not playing at their full potential yet, but the team still holds a 1.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Securing the division and avoiding the Wild Card is crucial for the Bombers, who want to enter the playoffs with momentum.

“We know we’re not playing to our ability right now. Nobody’s hot right now. This is how you stay together. This is a championship team, and this is what we do. We grind it out and win games, no matter who’s down or who’s up,” Chisholm said.

The Path Forward

With stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto struggling over the past few weeks, the Yankees have until the end of September to find their rhythm. While the offense is essential, the team has enough supplementary firepower to win games even when their top sluggers aren’t at their best.

Additionally, the Yankees’ pitching has been trending in the right direction, giving the team hope that they’ll peak at the perfect time. As the postseason approaches, the Yankees are positioning themselves for a strong push toward a World Series title.