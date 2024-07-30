The Yankees have something special happening at catcher

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The unfortunate injury to Jose Trevino seemed like a significant setback for the Yankees, but it has inadvertently paved the way for rookie catcher Austin Wells to shine. Since stepping in for the injured Trevino, who is recovering from a quad injury, Wells has seized every opportunity to impress.

Yankees’ Emerging Star: Rookie Austin Wells Capitalizes on Opportunity

Wells, only 25 years old, has been a revelation, boasting a batting average of .241, an on-base percentage of .342, and a slugging percentage of .422. His season stats include eight home runs and 27 RBIs, complemented by a promising walk rate of 13% and a strikeout rate of 19.3%, culminating in a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 118. This performance marks him as one of the Yankees’ most dynamic offensive players, exceeding all expectations. Particularly in July, Wells has excelled, hitting an impressive .305/.419/.610.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wells in the Cleanup Spot

Since mid-June, Wells has found his stride, especially in the cleanup role, where he has thrived. Here, he’s batting .387 with an on-base percentage of .447, taking full advantage of the pitches he sees following Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the lineup. Despite the recent return of Giancarlo Stanton, there’s no compelling reason to adjust Wells’ position in the lineup, where he has proven highly effective.

Clutch Performance with Runners in Scoring Position

While there is still room for improvement with runners in scoring position, Wells has maintained a consistent run of productivity, including a recent five-game streak of at least one RBI. His prowess was on full display during a 14–4 victory over the Phillies, where he drove in two runs with a triple.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Excellence Behind the Plate

Not only has Wells excelled with the bat, but he has also emerged as one of the top defensive catchers in the league. Ranking in the 93rd percentile for framing and 70th percentile for blocks above average, Wells stands out defensively. He is currently 14th in strike rate and sixth in catcher framing runs, positioning himself just behind Trevino, who is acclaimed as one of baseball’s finest defensive catchers.

Solidifying His Role as a Long-Term Asset

The rapid development and exceptional performance of Austin Wells have justified the Yankees’ decision to trade prospect Agustin Ramirez, who was noted for his potential generational talent. Wells has not only filled the immediate gap left by Trevino’s injury but has also established himself as the Yankees’ long-term solution at catcher, providing a rare and valuable left-handed power bat at this crucial position.