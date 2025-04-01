The Yankees have found an elite trio of lefty sluggers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Three games into the 2025 season, the New York Yankees look like they’ve pulled off something close to magic. With a power-packed trio of left-handed bats leading the way, the Bombers are rewriting the record books in real time—already mashing 15 home runs in just three contests.

It’s not just how many they’re hitting. It’s who’s hitting them—and how hard.

Austin Wells Is Already Delivering on the Hype

The Yankees always knew that 25-year-old catcher Austin Wells had pop in his bat. But what they’re seeing to start this season is something else entirely.

Wells has already gone deep twice, racking up three RBIs and slashing .200/.333/.800 through 12 plate appearances. His 201 wRC+ suggests he’s been more than double the average hitter so far, and while the average may dip and rise with time, the power is absolutely real.

It’s not just brute force either. Wells is making smart swing decisions and getting into advantageous counts, which has allowed him to unleash that left-handed swing and punish mistakes. For a team trying to modernize its lineup with a touch of youth and patience, Wells looks like he belongs right in the heart of it.

Cody Bellinger Looks Like a Reborn Star

After a lukewarm 2024 campaign with the Cubs, Cody Bellinger came to the Bronx with something to prove—and so far, he’s making his case loud and clear.

Through three games, the 29-year-old is slashing .400/.357/.700 with one towering home run and six RBIs. That 451-foot blast over the weekend was one of the longest of his career, a thunderous reminder of the MVP-level pop still hidden in his bat.

What’s even more encouraging? Bellinger isn’t just lifting the ball—he’s hitting it hard, consistently. And for a player who’s battled through injuries and swing inconsistencies in the past, that’s a very good sign for the Yankees.

The fact that the Cubs are covering part of his $26.25 million salary this year? Just icing on the cake.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is Bringing the Fire

Then there’s Jazz Chisholm Jr., the 27-year-old spark plug who’s already showing why the Yankees were eager to bring him into the fold.

Chisholm is on an absolute tear to start the season. Through three games, he’s slashing .417/.500/1.167 with three home runs, six RBIs, and an eye-popping 349 wRC+. His .750 ISO (isolated power) isn’t just impressive—it’s downright silly.

He’s also accumulated 0.4 WAR in just 14 plate appearances, a staggering pace that speaks to both his offensive explosiveness and his elite defense at second base. His range, instincts, and athleticism are giving the Yankees added value in the field, turning routine grounders into outs and adding flair on double plays.

A Lefty-Led Lineup Built for Yankee Stadium

In a ballpark tailor-made for left-handed sluggers, the Yankees couldn’t have drawn up a more perfect trio to kick off the season. Between Wells’ plate discipline, Bellinger’s rejuvenated swing, and Chisholm’s all-around explosiveness, this left-handed surge is shaping up to be one of the biggest stories of the early season.

If these three can stay healthy and maintain even a portion of their early production, the Yankees’ offense is going to be a nightmare for opposing pitchers all year long.