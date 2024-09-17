The Yankees have discovered another bullpen gem

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees have developed a reputation for discovering bullpen talent, often picking up pitchers with potential and maximizing their abilities for a short time before moving on. Pitching coach Matt Blake has become a master of this process, finding arms to supplement injuries and fill gaps in relief. While the Yankees’ approach can sometimes take them in a problematic direction, over the course of a full season, it typically results in a top-10 bullpen without significant free-agent spending.

Jake Cousins: The Yankees’ Latest Hidden Gem

One of Blake’s most recent success stories is right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins. Formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers, Cousins spent three seasons with the team but pitched just 9.1 MLB innings last season. At 28 years old, he has quickly become one of the Yankees’ most trusted relief arms during the second half of the 2024 regular season.

Cousins has delivered an impressive 2.39 ERA over 37.2 innings this year. He’s struck out 12.42 batters per nine innings, boasts an 81.1% left-on-base rate, and induces a 42.1% ground ball rate. While his walk rate of 4.78 batters per nine is the lowest of his career, it’s an area for improvement as he looks to develop further. The Yankees are clearly invested in Cousins’ growth, as he’s only arbitration-eligible in 2026 and under team control until 2029.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dominating with Underlying Metrics

Cousins ranks in the top half of the league in several key categories, including average exit velocity, whiff rate, chase rate, and strikeout rate. These underlying metrics suggest that he could become one of the best bullpen arms on the Yankees if he maintains his quality. Originally a 20th-round pick by the Washington Nationals in 2017, Cousins has developed into a player with exceptional tools, including one of the most dominant sliders in the league.

Cousins’ Slider: A Lethal Weapon

Cousins’ slider has been a key to his success this season. It’s held batters to a .143 batting average and a .275 slugging percentage while also generating a staggering 46.8% whiff rate and 28.4% put-away rate. The slider is part of a two-pitch sequence that Cousins has mastered, paired with a sinker averaging 95.1 mph, which holds batters to a .162 batting average.

What makes Cousins’ slider so special is its movement. His slider generates 13.8 inches of horizontal break, 91% better than the average MLB pitcher. The pitch combines gyro and sweeper movement, making it exceptionally difficult for hitters to pick up. Meanwhile, his sinker moves 20% more horizontally than the average pitcher’s, giving Cousins an elite one-two punch that baffles hitters.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A High-Leverage Arm for the Playoffs

At this point, it’s clear that the Yankees will continue to lean on Cousins as a high-leverage arm in critical situations. His ability to generate swings and misses with his dynamic pitch movement makes him a reliable option late in games. However, with several starting pitchers likely transitioning to the bullpen for the playoffs, the Yankees may not need to use Cousins as frequently.

The Yankees’ Formula for Bullpen Success

The Yankees’ ability to find and develop pitchers like Jake Cousins speaks to the success of their bullpen strategy. By investing in pitchers with potential and focusing on maximizing their strengths, the Yankees consistently produce top-tier relief units without breaking the bank. Cousins represents the latest in a long line of bullpen gems, and if he continues to develop, he could become a staple in the Yankees’ bullpen for years to come.

As the playoffs approach, Cousins will be a key player to watch, and the Yankees will benefit from having another high-leverage arm at their disposal. Whether he’s called upon in critical moments or used more sparingly, Cousins’ contributions have already made a significant impact on the Yankees’ success this season.