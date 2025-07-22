The Yankees have a serious problem with league-worst infielder

The New York Yankees are crumbling at third base, and Oswald Peraza isn’t doing himself any favors as the struggles mount.

With DJ LeMahieu refusing to play the hot corner before being cut and no reinforcements in sight, the Yankees are rolling out an unplayable duo.

Both Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have been well below replacement level, making each game feel like a waiting game for disaster.

There’s no sugarcoating it anymore — this infield setup isn’t just bad, it’s actively costing the Yankees wins down the stretch.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Peraza’s production has completely fallen off the map

Peraza, once viewed as a promising young infielder, is now slashing a brutal .150/.212/.242 with a .454 OPS in 2025.

Among qualified hitters, that ranks near the very bottom in all of baseball, and the advanced metrics aren’t any kinder.

He’s below average in nearly every offensive category and lacks the plate discipline or power to flip the script quickly.

While Peraza does rank in the 92nd percentile for sprint speed, his athleticism hasn’t translated into positive results.

That lone elite trait has been completely overshadowed by his inability to consistently make contact or work competitive at-bats.

Defensive lapses now compounding the offensive struggles

Even Peraza’s defense — once his saving grace — has taken a concerning turn over the past few weeks for the Yankees.

Though he still holds three outs above average, his recent mistakes have directly led to run-scoring opportunities for opponents.

In Monday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Peraza overthrew first base on a routine play, allowing an extra base to score.

That error flipped the inning and, more importantly, highlighted just how little margin for error the Yankees have right now.

It was a microcosm of a player pressing too hard, trying to hold onto a role he knows might already be slipping away.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Peraza acknowledges the weight of disappointment

Peraza didn’t dodge the criticism this week and addressed the growing speculation around his future with raw honesty.

When asked how he felt about potentially being replaced at the deadline, Peraza admitted his career has been “a disappointment.”

That admission is heavy, especially from a 25-year-old still trying to carve out a permanent place in Major League Baseball.

It’s clear he feels the clock ticking — and the Yankees, who’ve already fallen four games behind the Blue Jays, feel it too.

Yankees face deadline pressure with limited options

With the trade deadline only days away, the Yankees will need to add a third baseman or risk falling further in the standings.

They can’t wait for Peraza to figure it out — the team is rapidly losing ground and is clinging to a Wild Card spot.

Whether they pursue a veteran like Isiah Kiner-Falefa or go bigger for someone like Eugenio Suarez, help has to arrive quickly.

At this point, the Yankees aren’t just upgrading the infield — they’re trying to keep their postseason hopes from collapsing.